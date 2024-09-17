Ravens vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3 (Ravens Finally Get a Win?)
The Baltimore Ravens are still in search of their first win of the 2024 season when they hit the road to play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
Dallas is coming off a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints – at home – just the team’s second loss at AT&T Stadium during the regular season since the beginning of the 2022 campaign.
Dak Prescott and company will look to turn things around, but oddsmakers have set them as underdogs against the 0-2 Ravens. Baltimore blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in its Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and it would love to avoid an 0-3 start with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) already off to a fast start in the AFC North.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this Week 3 showdown.
Ravens vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ravens -1 (-112)
- Cowboys +1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -118
- Cowboys: -102
Total
- 49 (Over -108/Under -112)
Ravens vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Ravens record: 0-2
- Cowboys record: 1-1
Ravens vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- The Ravens are 0-2 against the spread this season
- The Cowboys are 1-1 against the spread this season
- The Cowboys are 0-1 ATS and SU as home favorites
- The Ravens are 0-1 ATS and SU as road underdogs
- The OVER is 2-0 in the Ravens’ games this season
- The OVER is 2-0 in the Cowboys’ games this season
- Dallas has lost just two regular-season games at home since the 2022 season
Ravens vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Adisa Isaac – questionable
- Nate Wiggins – questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
- John Stephens Jr. – questionable
- Jake Ferguson – questionable
Ravens vs. Cowboys Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry: Henry had a big game in Week 2, rushing 18 times for 84 yards and a score, but the Ravens still came up short. The veteran running back will look to dominate a Dallas defense that was torched by Alvin Kamara for 115 yards and three scores.
Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb: Lamb found the end zone for the first time in the 2024 season on Sunday, but he caught just four passes on seven targets in a blowout loss to the Saints. The Cowboys need to get Lamb the ball more if they want their offense to beat a tough Ravens team in Week 3.
Ravens vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
Baltimore did not finish strong against the Raiders in Week 2, but the team hasn’t played poorly either over the first two weeks.
The Ravens were in a position to win in Week 1 against Kansas City, but they came up short on their final drive. Then, they held the lead for the majority of their Week 2 matchup before collapsing in the fourth.
Luckily, I think this matchup is a good one for them.
Dallas was gashed on the ground in Week 2, and we all know the Ravens are going to run the football a ton with Henry and Lamar Jackson. Dallas is giving up 4.9 yards per carry on the season – the ninth most in the NFL.
Meanwhile, the Ravens have shut down the run, allowing just 2.7 yards per carry through the first two weeks. If Dallas turns into a one-dimensional attack again, that could be a concern at home in Week 3.
I lean with Baltimore avoiding an 0-3 start on the road.
Pick: Ravens Moneyline (-118)
