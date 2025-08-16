Ravens vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys are set to face each other in NFL Preseason action on Saturday night.
One of the more intriguing stories of the game will be Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush, who will play the majority of snaps in this game against his former team. He started 14 games for the Cowboys between 2017 and 2024, including eight starts last season, going 4-4 in those games.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this interconference exhibition showdown.
Ravens vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ravens -1.5 (-115)
- Cowboys +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ravens -132
- Cowboys +112
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-118)
- UNDER 36.5 (-104)
Ravens vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): WBAL, KTVT/CBS 11 DFW
- Ravens Record: 1-0
- Cowboys Record: 0-1
Ravens vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- John Harbaugh is 45-17 straight up and 41-21 against the spread in the NFL Preseason
- Brian Schottenheimer is 0-1 straight up and 0-1 against the spread in the NFL Preseason
Ravens vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
In no world will I ever bet on a team that is quarterbacked by Joe Milton, and the fact that it's a preseason game makes no difference to me. I followed that strategy in their first game against the Rams, and it proved profitable as Milton completed just 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He'll get the start again on Saturday, this time against the Ravens, who will be playing Cooper Rush, eager to have a big performance against his former team.
It's also a good strategy to bet on a Harbaugh, whether it's Jim or John, in the preseason. Harbaugh has by far the best preseason record amongst active NFL head coaches as he puts importance on winning, despite it being an exhibition.
Give me the Ravens to improve to 2-0 in the preseason on Saturday night.
Pick: Ravens -1.5 (-115) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
