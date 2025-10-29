Ravens vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 9 (Bet on Mark Andrews)
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a huge win in Week 8 of the 2025 season, and they’re looking to build on that as road favorites in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.
Tua Tagovailoa had a bit of an offensive renaissance in Week 8, as the lefty threw for four scores in an upset win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Can he keep that going – and give some pass catchers in Miami prop betting value – on Thursday night?
The Ravens offense may also see a boost, as quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return for this matchup after missing the team’s last three games. While Tyler Huntley did a great job leading the offense in Week 8, Baltimore’s entire passing game would get a boost if Jackson is back to his usual self.
This could be a fun matchup to bet on props, as these are two of the best OVER teams in the NFL in 2025.
Here’s a look at my favorite prop bets for Week 9’s Thursday Night Football battle.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Dolphins
- Mark Andrews OVER 2.5 Receptions (-166)
- De’Von Achane OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
- Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 32.5 Pass Attempts (-103)
Mark Andrews OVER 2.5 Receptions (-166)
Mark Andrews got off to a slow start in the 2025 season, catching just two passes in his first two games, but he came on during Jackson’s starts in Week 3 and Week 4, catching 13 of his 14 targets for 121 yards.
He has at least three grabs in four of his last five games, and there’s no doubt that his ceiling is higher as a receiver with Jackson under center.
Andrews can be a frustrating player to bet on because he occasionally falls out of the game plan (see the beginning of the last two seasons as reference), but he’s still played 70.4 percent of the team’s snaps and remains one of Jackson’s favorite targets.
He could be in line for a big game on Thursday night.
De’Von Achane OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
So far this season, De’Von Achane has been the best player in the Miami offense, racking up 539 rushing yards and 235 receiving yards in eight games. He’s averaging an impressive 5.0 yards per carry, and I think he could be in line for a big game on Thursday night.
The Ravens rank 30th in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, and they’ve allowed 4.5 yards per carry to opposing teams. Achane should handle a bunch of carries on Thursday, as he’s gotten the ball at least 10 times on the ground in seven of his eight games.
Over the last three weeks, Achane has racked up 128, 82 and 67 rushing yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
He’s the easiest weapon to trust in Miami’s offense against one of the worst defenses in the NFL through the first eight weeks.
Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 32.5 Pass Attempts (-103)
This season, Tagovailoa has thrown the ball 33 or more times in just two of his eight games (a 10-point loss to Buffalo and a three-point loss to Carolina).
He’s attempted just 23 and 26 passes in his last two games, and the Dolphins may lean on their running game against a Baltimore defense that is one of the worst in the league at stopping the run.
If Miami is able to hang in this game, Tagovailoa likely is executing some quick drives, and if it falls behind big – like the spread suggests – there’s a chance the Dolphins pull him again for youngster Quinn Ewers.
Tagovailoa has thrown 10 picks this season and has his lowest completion percentage in three seasons. I don’t see Miami relying on his arm on Thursday, especially since it hasn’t done so in most of its games in 2025.
