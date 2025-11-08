Ravens vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
The Baltimore Ravens are continuing to prove they're back to being the team we all expected them to be before having a disastrous start to the season. A win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 would mark their third straight.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this interconference showdown.
Lamar Jackson OVER 264.5 Passing + Rushing Yards (-114)
Lamar Jackson missing some games with an injury may have been a blessing in disguise. He looked as good as ever last week against the Dolphins, throwing for 204 yards and adding an additional 14 on the ground. The Ravens took such a commanding lead that they didn't ask Jackson to do much in the second half, but that may not be the case in Week 10. I expect Jackson to have an explosive performance, and I love that we can bet the over on his passing and rushing yards at 264.5.
J.J. McCarthy UNDER 209.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Despite Vikings fans singing his praises, J.J. McCarthy has yet to throw for more than 158 yards in a game in his career. Despite that, his passing yards total is almost 50 yards higher than his career high. He takes on a Baltimore Ravens defense that has been far better the past two weeks than they were to begin the season.
Isaiah Likely Anytime Touchdown (+275)
Isaiah Likely has gotten back in the mix in recent weeks, including last week against the Dolphins when he hauled in three receptions for 60 yards while playing 58.9% of offensive snaps. We know that Jackson loves throwing to his tight ends, which makes Likely a fun dark horse bet to find the end zone at +275.
