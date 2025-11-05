NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 10
With Week 9 in the books, we are now officially halfway through the 2025 NFL season. As difficult as it is to finish a season profitable with your picks, two of our eight SI panelists have managed to hold a winning record through the first nine weeks. Matt Verderame is at 91-4301 for +4.47 units, and Conor Orr is at an impressive mark of 89-45-1 for +11.11 units.
It's time to move on to the second half of the 2025 campaign. The team has its picks locked in for Week 11, so let's jump into them.
Week 9 Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 9-5 (+0.86 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 8-6 (-1.24 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 9-5 (+0.89 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 11-3 (+4.78 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 6-8 (-5.51 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 9-5 (-0.19 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 6-8 (-5.56 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 8-6 (-2.24 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 86-48-1 (-4.37 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 86-48-1 (-3.89 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 75-69 (-18.8 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 89-45-1 (+11.11 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 81-53-1 (-12.24 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 91-43-1 (+4.47 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 77-57-1 (-12.19 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 88-47-1 (-4.15 units)
NFL Week 10 Picks
All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Raiders (+380) vs. Broncos (-500)
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Falcons (+245) vs. Colts (-205)
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
- Iain MacMillan: Colts
- Peter Dewey: Colts
Giants (+160) vs. Bears (-192)
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Giants
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Bills (-455) vs. Dolphins (+350)
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Ravens (-225) vs. Vikings (+185)
- Clare Brennan: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
Browns (-142) vs. Jets (+120)
- Clare Brennan: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Jets
- Gilberto Manzano: Jets
- Conor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Jets
- Iain MacMillan: Browns
- Peter Dewey: Browns
Patriots (+120) vs. Buccaneers (-142)
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
Saints (+200) vs. Panthers (-245)
- Clare Brennan: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Saints
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
- Iain MacMillan: Saints
- Peter Dewey: Panthers
Jaguars (+105) vs. Texans (-125)
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Cardinals (+245) vs. Seahawks (-305)
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Rams (-198) vs. 49ers (+164)
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Lions (-535) vs. Commanders (+400)
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
Steelers (+140) vs. Chargers (-166)
- Clare Brennan: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
Eagles (+114) vs. Packers (-135)
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
