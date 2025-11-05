SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 10

SI Staff

The SI Team makes their picks for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL Season.
With Week 9 in the books, we are now officially halfway through the 2025 NFL season. As difficult as it is to finish a season profitable with your picks, two of our eight SI panelists have managed to hold a winning record through the first nine weeks. Matt Verderame is at 91-4301 for +4.47 units, and Conor Orr is at an impressive mark of 89-45-1 for +11.11 units.

It's time to move on to the second half of the 2025 campaign. The team has its picks locked in for Week 11, so let's jump into them.

Week 9 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 10 Picks

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Raiders (+380) vs. Broncos (-500)

  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Falcons (+245) vs. Colts (-205)

  • Clare Brennan: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Colts
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Colts
  • Iain MacMillan: Colts
  • Peter Dewey: Colts

Giants (+160) vs. Bears (-192)

  • Clare Brennan: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Giants
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

Bills (-455) vs. Dolphins (+350)

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Ravens (-225) vs. Vikings (+185)

  • Clare Brennan: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

Browns (-142) vs. Jets (+120)

  • Clare Brennan: Jets
  • Mitch Goldich: Jets
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jets
  • Conor Orr: Browns
  • John Pluym: Jets
  • Matt Verderame: Jets
  • Iain MacMillan: Browns
  • Peter Dewey: Browns

Patriots (+120) vs. Buccaneers (-142)

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Buccaneers

Saints (+200) vs. Panthers (-245)

  • Clare Brennan: Panthers
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: Saints
  • John Pluym: Panthers
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers
  • Iain MacMillan: Saints
  • Peter Dewey: Panthers

Jaguars (+105) vs. Texans (-125)

  • Clare Brennan: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Cardinals (+245) vs. Seahawks (-305)

  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Rams (-198) vs. 49ers (+164)

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Lions (-535) vs. Commanders (+400)

  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions

Steelers (+140) vs. Chargers (-166)

  • Clare Brennan: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Steelers

Eagles (+114) vs. Packers (-135)

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

