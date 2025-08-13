Rays vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
The Athletics have been relatively hot out of the All-Star Break, including winning 12 of their last 18 games. They're too far back to get back in the mix for a playoff spot, but they've all of a sudden become a dangerous team for playoff hopefuls to face.
They've split their series against the Tampa Bay Rays, and tonight's showdown will serve as the rubber match. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this American League showdown.
Rays vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rays -1.5 (+126)
- Athletics +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline
- Rays -132
- Athletics +112
Total
- Over 9.5 (-105)
- Under 9.5 (-115)
Rays vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen, RHP (9-5, 2.66 ERA)
- Athletics: J.T. Ginn, RHP (2-4, 4.39 ERA)
Rays vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 13
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Rays Record: 58-63
- Athletics Record: 54-68
Rays vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- J.T. Ginn OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+120) via FanDuel
Since the All-Star Break, the Rays have had the third-highest strikeout percentage in the Majors, striking out on 25.9% of their plate appearances. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting the OVER on J.T. Ginn's strikeout total. He's coming off a nine-strikeout performance against the Baltimore Orioles. He also recorded five strikeouts in a 6-4 win against the Rays on June 30th.
Rays vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
There's no denying the Rays have the advantage when it comes to starting pitching with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, but I can't look past the offensive numbers these two teams have been posting.
Since the All-Star Break, the Athletics have a batting average of .274, while ranking third in the Majors in OPS at .822. In the same time frame, the Rays have a batting average of .222 while ranking 29th in OPS at .668. That's a lot for the Rays to overcome, especially as significant home favorites.
I'll take a shot on the underdog Athletics.
Pick: Athletics +112 via FanDuel
