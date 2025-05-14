Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 14
The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are separated by just one game in the AL East standings heading into Game 2 of their three-game set this week.
The Rays won Tuesday’s matchup 11-9, and they’ve played extremely well on the road in 2025, going 8-5 straight up and on the run line.
Toronto is hoping to get back to .500 on Wednesday with a win, and it’ll have righty Chris Bassitt on the bump against Tampa Bay’s Ryan Pepiot.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, prop bets, and my prediction for the winner of this AL East clash.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-166)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Rays: +136
- Blue Jays: -162
Total
- 8 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rays vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (2-4, 3.86 ERA)
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.35 ERA)
Rays vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Time: 7:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SN1, FDSSUN
- Rays record: 19-22
- Blue Jays record: 20-21
Rays vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is worth a look against a Tampa Bay team he has crushed in his MLB career:
The 2025 season hasn’t been a huge homer season for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – he only has gone yard four times – but the righty has a solid matchup against Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryan Pepiot on Wednesday.
Pepiot has given up eight homers already in 2025, and the Tampa Bay bullpen has allowed 20 homers as a unit.
That sets up well for Guerrero, who is hitting .273 with a pair of homers against right-handed pitching this season. In his career against the Rays, Guerrero is hitting .290 with 17 homers and a .876 OPS.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
After a strong start to the season, Bassitt has come back to earth as of late, posting a 6.04 ERA in his last four starts, allowing at least three runs in every game.
The Blue Jays have struggled in Bassitt’s outings overall, going 4-4 straight up. Shockingly, they've won his last two starts even though he’s allowed 15 hits and eight runs in 11.1 innings of work.
Meanwhile, Pepiot is starting to settle in, lowering his ERA to 3.86 this season by allowing two or fewer earned runs in three straight starts.
Both of these teams rank outside the top 10 in MLB in OPS this season – Toronto is higher at No. 13 – so there isn’t a huge advantage on the offensive end. It is worth noting that the Rays are an impressive 8-5 on the road this season.
I don’t mind taking them at plus money to win this game with Pepiot pitching some of his best ball of the season.
Pick: Rays Moneyline (+136 at DraftKings)
