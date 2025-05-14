Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Wyatt Langford)
Who doesn’t love a few home run props for the MLB action on Wednesday?
There are 17 games taking place on May 14 (two doubleheaders), and there are a bunch of afternoon starts as well.
That gives bettors plenty of action to dive into, and one of my favorite home run picks is for the 1:10 p.m. EST start between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians.
In addition to that game, I’m targeting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in a favorable matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays as well as a young rising star in a matchup against the Colorado Rockies.
It’s not easy to predict home run bets, but they’re a fun way to wager on MLB with a chance at a pretty big payout.
Here’s how to bet on these props for Wednesday's action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, May 14
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+500)
- Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+320)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+500)
It hasn’t been a great season for Christian Yelich – he’s hitting just .205 – but he’s thrived against right-handed pitching.
Against righties, Yelich is hitting .247 with all seven of his home runs (he’s hitting just .130 against lefties), and he’s facing righty Gavin Williams and the Guardians on Wednesday afternoon.
Williams has been prone to the long ball this season, giving up six homers in eight starts while posting a 4.38 ERA.
At +500, Yelich is worth a shot in this matchup as he aims to turn around a slow start.
Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela is a must fade every time he’s on the mound this season, and Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers is no different.
In eight starts, Senzatela has thrown just 39.0 innings, and he’s given up a whopping 66 hits, eight home runs and posted a 5.77 ERA. Senzatelas’s WHIP is all the way up at 1.92 this season, so this should be a high-scoring affair for the Rangers.
That’s where young slugger Wyatt Langford comes in, as he’s hitting an impressive .276 with five home runs against right-handed pitching this season. Langford has severe homers overall and he’s one of many Rangers worth a look in this market against such a poor pitching staff.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+425)
The 2025 season hasn’t been a huge homer season for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – he only has gone yard four times – but the righty has a solid matchup against Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryan Pepiot on Wednesday.
Pepiot has given up eight homers already in 2025, and the Tampa Bay bullpen has allowed 20 homers as a unit.
That sets up well for Guerrero, who is hitting .273 with a pair of homers against right-handed pitching this season. In his career against the Rays, Guerrero is hitting .290 with 17 homers and a .876 OPS.
