Rays vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 22
The Tampa Bay Rays are in last place in the AL East and have yet to win a road game (0-3) this season heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Despite being in fourth place in the NL West, the D-Backs are over .500 and have won seven of their last 10 games. On Tuesday, they’ll aim to keep their winning ways going with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound against Tampa Bay’s Zack Littell.
Arizona has won three of Pfaadt’s starts this season, and the youngster is starting to show why he was such a highly touted prospect in Arizona’s system over his last few outings.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, the betting odds and my prediction with the D-Backs favored at home.
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-148)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Rays: +136
- Diamondbacks: -162
Total
- 9 (Over +100/Under -120)
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Zack Littell (0-4, 5.48 ERA)
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (3-1, 3.04 ERA)
Rays vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 22
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Rays record: 9-13
- Diamondbacks record: 13-9
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Josh Naylor to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Earlier today, I shared in Daily Dinger – SI Betting’s best home run picks column – why Josh Naylor is a steal on Tuesday night:
Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Josh Naylor has a great matchup against Tampa Bay Rays starter Zack Littell, who has given up six homers in four starts this season, posting a 5.48 ERA in the process.
Littell was tagged for four long balls in one game earlier this season, and he’s given up 23 hits and 14 runs in 23 innings of work.
That sets up well for Naylor, who is mashing against right-handed pitching in 2025. The Arizona first baseman has a slash line of .379/.456/.672 against righties, smacking all four of his long balls this season against them.
He’s worth a look on Tuesday night with Littell struggling.
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
After a couple of shaky outings to open the 2025 season, Pfaadt has allowed just one run over his last two starts (11.2 innings of work).
The Diamondbacks youngster has also led his team to a 3-1 record in his starts, giving him a major advantage over Littell. The Rays starter has just a 5.48 ERA, and Tampa Bay is a terrible 0-4 in his starts this season.
These teams are both in the top 10 in MLB in OPS this season, but Arizona outranks the Rays (it’s currently third) heading into this matchup.
Until Littell starts to turn his season around, the Rays are a must-fade in his outings.
Pick: Diamondbacks Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
