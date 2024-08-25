Rays vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, and Probable Pitchers for Sunday, Aug. 25
The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers will play in a rubber match of their three-game interleague series this afternoon.
The Dodgers won the first game by a score of 7-3 on a walk-off Shohei Ohtani grand slam, but the Rays bounced back on Saturday edging out Los Angeles by a score of 9-8. The two teams will wrap up their series today and I'm here to give you everything you need to know to bet on the game, including my best bet.
Rays vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-105)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rays +200
- Dodgers -245
Total
- OVER 9 (+100)
- UNDER 9 (-120)
Rays vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Jacob Lopez (0-0, 8.44 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.44 ERA)
Rays vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 25
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Sun
- Rays record: 65-64
- Dodgers record: 77-53
Rays vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Rays
Jacob Lopez: Lopez has been called up to make the start today and he's hoping things will go better than they did earlier this season when he pitched 3.0 innings on April 30, giving up five earned runs. If the Rays want any chance of winning this game, they need Lopez to give them a few solid innings in this game.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: Ohtani is on his way to winning his third MVP award in four seasons. He has already joined the 40-40 club with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases on the season and he can do nothing but pad his stats further in the final stretch of games.
Rays vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for this game in today's edition of "Walk Off Wagers":
"The Rays offense has been horrific. They're 28th in the Majors in OPS this month and things won't get any easier for them today with Jacob Lopez (8.44 ERA) on the mound for them.
"Their offense woke up yesterday, scoring nine runs in a win against the Dodgers, but Los Angeles will get back on track this afternoon with Gavin Stone (3.44 ERA) getting the start.
"The Dodgers will win the series in convincing fashion on Sunday."
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-115)
