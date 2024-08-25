Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Expect a Low-Scoring Affair on Sunday Night Baseball)
The best way to fight off the Sunday Scaries is by winning a few bets, so that's what we're going to try to do today.
I broke down my pick for every game in today's edition of Rounding the Bases, but in this article, I'm going to narrow things down to my top three favorite bets. Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Picks Today
- Rangers +110 vs. Guardians via Caesars Sportsbook
- Dodgers -1.5 (-110) vs. Rays via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Astros vs. Orioles UNDER 8.5 (-105) via BetMGM Sportsbook
Rangers vs. Guardians Prediction
I've been on the mountaintops screaming that the Guardians aren't nearly as good as their record indicates and that's starting to show of late, going 4-6 in their last 10 games. They're 28th in the Majors in OPS dating back to the start of last month and it's extremely difficult to continue to win games with that poor of an offense.
I'll back the Rangers as underdogs today to hand them another loss.
Pick: Rangers +110
Rays vs. Dodgers Prediction
The Rays offense has been horrific. They're 28th in the Majors in OPS this month and things won't get any easier for them today with Jacob Lopez (8.44 ERA) on the mound for them.
The Rays offense woke up yesterday, scoring nine runs in a win against the Dodgers, but Los Angeles will get back on track this afternoon with Gavin Stone (3.44 ERA) getting the start.
The Dodgers will win the series in convincing fashion on Sunday.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-110)
Astros vs. Orioles Prediction
Neither offense in this game has been particularly impressive so far this month. The Astros rank 12th in OPS in August while the Orioles rank 17th. On top of two cold offenses, we're also going to have a solid pitching matchup in today's edition of Sunday Night Baseball.
Yusei Kikuchi has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start since being acquired by the Astros at the deadline and Dean Kremer has been consistent for the Orioles this season with an ERA of 4.30 ERA.
I think the total is set at too high a mark in this one, I'll back the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-105)
