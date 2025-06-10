Rays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
The Tampa Bay Rays spoiled the debut of Boston Red Sox No. 1 overall prospect Roman Anthony, as they scored 10 runs (a couple aided by an Anthony error) on Tuesday to win 10-8 in their series opener.
Now, Tampa Bay will aim to continue its winning ways, as it has taken seven of its last 10 games and is just four games out of first place in the AL East.
Boston, on the other hand, is four games under .500 and nine games back of the New York Yankees in the division. The Red Sox will look to get back on track with veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito (1-1, 6.42 ERA) on the mound on Tuesday.
The Rays will counter with righty Ryan Pepiot (3-5, 3.20 ERA), who has lowered his ERA by a full run over the last month.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s AL East battle.
Rays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rays -1.5 (+137)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-167)
Moneyline
- Rays: -119
- Red Sox: -102
Total
- 9.5 (Over -101/Under -121)
Rays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (3-5, 3.20 ERA)
- Boston: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 6.42 ERA)
Rays vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, FDSSUN
- Rays record: 36-30
- Red Sox record: 32-36
Rays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Rays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Caminero is worth a bet against the struggling Lucas Giolito:
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero has 15 home runs in the 2025 season, including six in the last two weeks.
Over this 14-day stretch, Caminero has a slash line of .283/.333/.717 with six home runs and 11 extra-base hits. He’s really hitting for power as of late, especially against right-handed pitching.
Caminero is hitting .271 with 11 of his 15 homers against righties this season, and that sets up well against Boston Red Sox righty Lucas Giolito.
The veteran right-hander is coming off a brutal outing, allowing seven runs and eight hits in just 1.2 innings of work against the Los Angeles Angels. Giolito has a 6.42 ERA this season and has given up six homers in seven starts.
Rays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Tampa Bay has a massive advantage on the mound in this one, as Giolito ranks in just the sixth percentile in expected ERA (5.80) this season and the second percentile in expected batting average against (.313).
He got away with a no-decision in his last start despite allowing seven runs and eight hits in just 1.2 innings of work. Overall, Boston is 4-3 in Giolito’s start, but I don’t see that continuing against a Rays team that already knocked Boston around for 10 runs on Monday.
Tampa Bay is fifth in MLB in batting average and fourth in OPS over the last 15 days, and it has seen Pepiot really step up on the mound.
The young righty has a 2.36 ERA in seven starts since the beginning of May, although the Rays are just 2-5 in those outings.
Still, Tampa Bay has the No. 4 bullpen ERA in baseball backing Pepiot up, and I don’t think there is any reason to trust Giolito to have a shutdown performance in this game.
Pick: Rays Moneyline (-119 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.