Rays vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
The Detroit Tigers won their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, and they’re favored to take Game 2 on Tuesday with veteran Jack Flaherty on the mound.
Flaherty has struggled this season for the Tigers, posting a 4.84 ERA while leading the team to just a 5-12 record in 17 starts. He’s got an interesting matchup against a Tampa Bay team that is four games over .500 on the road this season, but it is just 3-7 in its last 10 games.
Ryan Pepiot (3.34 ERA) will get the ball for the Rays, as they aim to make a push for the No. 1 spot in the AL East by knocking off a Tigers team that has the best record in the American League in 2025.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for the second game of this three-game set.
Rays vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rays -1.5 (+159)
- Tigers +1.5 (-195)
Moneyline
- Rays: +101
- Tigers: -123
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rays vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (6-6, 3.34 ERA)
- Detroit: Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.84 ERA)
Rays vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSDET, FDSSUN
- Rays record: 49-42
- Tigers record: 58-34
Rays vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Rays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brandon Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Lowe is worth a look against the struggling Flaherty on Tuesday:
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe has 19 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s smacked four homers over the last two weeks while hitting an impressive .333.
The Rays star does most of his damage against right-handed pitching, as he’s hit 16 homers against righties while posting a .300/.352/.538 slash line.
Well, that sets up nicely for Tuesday’s meeting with the Detroit Tigers, as they’ll have veteran Jack Flaherty (4.84 ERA) on the mound in this one. Flaherty has given up 16 homers in 12 starts while leading the Tigers to a pedestrian 5-12 record in his outings.
It’s hard to find a better matchup for Lowe than the one he has tonight.
Rays vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Even though the Tigers have been the better team in the 2025 season, I think this is a prime spot to back the Rays as underdogs.
Pepiot has pitched pretty well since the start of May, posting a 2.90 ERA across 12 starts. However, the Rays have struggled at times to win games he starts this season, going 8-10 overall in his 18 outings.
That record still isn’t as bad as the Tigers when Flaherty is on the mound (5-12), and it’s worth noting that more than a third of Detroit’s losses this season have come when the veteran right-hander starts the game.
The last six starts for the veteran have not been kind to him, as he’s posted a 6.60 ERA while walking 18 batters across 30.0 innings of work.
Given how well the Rays have played away from home (21-17), I think they’re worth a shot to pull off the upset on Tuesday.
Pick: Rays Moneyline (+101 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.