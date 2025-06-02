RBC Canadian Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC Toronto
The PGA Tour heads north of the border for this week’s RBC Canadian Open, which now serves as the penultimate event before next week's U.S. Open.
Despite not being a signature event, Canada boasts a relatively solid field this week, highlighted by the Masters champion and two-time winner of the event, Rory McIlroy. Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry, Max Homa, Sam Burns and Sungjae Im are some other big names who will be teeing it up at TPC Toronto this week.
Let’s dive into the top odds to win this week's event and then I’ll break down my best bet.
RBC Canadian Open odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Rory McIlroy +450
- Ludvig Aberg +1400
- Corey Conners +2000
- Shane Lowry +2200
- Sam Burns +3300
- Robert MacIntyre +3300
- Luke Clanton +3500
- Taylor Pendrith +3500
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Harry Hall +4000
- Thobjorn Olesen +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Wyndham Clark +5000
RBC Canadian Open how to watch
- Thursday: 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
RBC Canadian Open purse
- Date: Thursday, June 5–Sunday, June 8
- Where: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley
- Purse: $9.8 million ($1.764 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Robert MacIntyre
RBC Canadian Open notable golfers
Rory McIlroy: The Canadian Open has become an annual staple for Rory McIlroy. He’s a two-time winner here and has always put on a strong performance. With no Scottie Scheffler this week, McIlroy is the overwhelming favorite to win this event for the third time. He’ll hope to find his form ahead of next week’s U.S. Open.
Nick Taylor: There are plenty of Canadians in the field this week, and a couple with better odds, but Nick Taylor will be one of the most popular after becoming a national hero by winning two years ago in 2023. He was the first Canadian winner of the event since Pat Fletcher in 1954.
TPC Toronto course breakdown
This will be the first time the Canadian Open will be played at TPC Toronto, so we have no course history to base our bets on. Instead, we have to take a look at some of the course characteristics to figure out what style of golf fits this track well.
The main thing to note is that this course is extremely long, measuring 7,389 yards as a par-70. It’s the 13th-longest course on the PGA Tour since 2022 and averages 105.1 yards per par. That means golfers who are long off the tee and/or are elite with their long irons will be the ones who have an advantage this week.
While long, the fairways are wide and the greens are big, so accuracy won’t be the most important factor this week. Bombers and great long-iron players who get hot with their putters will be in contention on the weekend.
RBC Canadian Open best bets
Shane Lowry +2200 (via FanDuel)
Shane Lowry isn’t the longest driver, but he is one of the elite long-iron golfers in the field. He leads the PGA Tour in approach proximity from 200-225 yards and is 15th from 175-200 yards.
He’s been playing too well this season not to get a win and a non-signature event field could be the time he does it. He’s fifth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and second in strokes-gained tee to green. He also gained +2.0 true strokes with his approach play at last week’s Memorial Tournament, a great sign heading here.
Taylor Pendrith +3500 (via FanDuel)
I feel obligated to bet on a Canadian to win this week, but I’m looking past the top name on the odds list in Corey Conners and instead I’m targeting Taylor Pendrith. This is an ideal course fit for Pendrith, whose length off the tee is his biggest strength.
He’s also coming into this event in fantastic form, finishing T5 at the PGA Championship at T12 at last week's Memorial Tournament, where he was second in the field to only Scheffler in strokes-gained tee to green.
This is also a track that Pendrith is familiar with. He finished runner-up at a PGAT Canada event at this course in 2019.
Niklas Norgaard Top 20 +300 (via DraftKings)
Niklas Norgaard is one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, ranking second in that stat, averaging 320.0 yards per drive this season. That alone is going to give him a leg up on the rest of the field. He’s also been a solid iron player as well, ranking in the top half of the PGA Tour in strokes-gained approach. With the fairways being as wide as they are, his lack of accuracy off the tee won't hurt him as much here as it would at some other courses.
I’m not bold enough to bet on him to win this week, but I think a top 20 bet at 3-1 odds is a great look.
