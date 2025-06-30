Real Madrid vs Juventus Prediction, Odds for FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16
European heavyweights Real Madrid and Juventus square off in a consequential FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 match. Both teams are under the guidance of new managers, Xabi Alonso for Real and Igor Tudor for Juve, and in hopes of a turnaround after disappointing local seasons. This presents a great opportunity for each to take that step forward and for bettors to hit another win, which if you followed my bet for PSG-Inter Miami you did.
Kylian Mbappe has yet to play for Los Blancos in this tournament after dealing with a stomach sickness, but has a chance to suit up in this match. Without him, Real Madrid still won their group with a 2-0-1 record that included a 3-0 win over Salzburg in their last match. Alonso’s new three-man backline defense has added to the attacking pressure for Real and has them in a good spot to advance.
Juve is coming off a humbling 5-2 defeat against tournament favorite Manchester City. They easily won their first two matches against lower competition, but faltered against a powerful club in City. We’ll learn a lot about their form in this match.
Let’s get into our best bets for the match and odds coming from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Real Madrid vs Juventus Odds
Moneyline
- Real Madrid: -165
- Juventus: +440
- Tie: +290
Total
- 2.5 goals: OVER -138, UNDER +200
Real Madrid vs Juventus Prediction
Real Madrid has come on strong in three games with Xabi at the helm of the club he formerly starred at as a player. That they’ve done so with a roster devoid of many of their top players only emphasizes the impressive performance thus far. That said, Juventus is a sure step up from the competition they faced in the group stage.
As mentioned, Juve was just trounced by Manchester City. Previous to that, they took care of business against two overmatched opponents. As always, they play a deliberate style, building their attack from the back. The question, emphasized in their recent loss, is are they ready to defend against elite attacks so soon under new leadership.
My bet is no.
Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler are explosive up front and Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham provide strength in the center of the midfield. If Mbappe can play, it makes that attacking unit even more dangerous.
With both teams operating in new systems, there should be openings to exploit inside each defense. Taking the OVER on 2.5 goals at -138 might not be sexy, but that’s the smart bet and I’m taking it.
Pick: OVER 2.5 Goals -138 (FanDuel)
As an added bonus, I’m taking real to score in each half, with +148 odds at FanDuel. They’ll open fast and get at least two in the net.
Pick: Real Madrid To Score in Both Halves +148 (FanDuel)
