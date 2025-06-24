Red Sox vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
The Boston Red Sox have fallen back to .500 on the season after losing three straight games, including their series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.
Now, the Angels are trying to get back to that .500 mark and are just two more wins away from doing it. A series sweep against the Red Sox would be enough to get there, but does that mean they're a good underdog bet tonight?
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll give my best bets.
Red Sox vs. Angels Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (-105)
- Angels +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Red Sox -180
- Angels +150
Total
- Over 8 (-105)
- Under 8 (-115)
Red Sox vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Garrett Crochet, LHP (7-4, 2.20 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Tyler Anderson, LHP (2-5, 4.56 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, FanDuel Sports Network West
- Red Sox Record: 40-40
- Angels Record: 38-40
Red Sox vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Garrett Crochet OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (+115) via Caesars
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm betting on Garrett Crochet to reach at least nine strikeouts tonight:
No team has a higher strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers than the Los Angeles Angels. They have struck out on 28.0% of plate appearances against lefties this season. Tonight, they'll take on a Red Sox lefty in Garrett Crochet, who has reached 9+ strikeouts in three of his last five starts. He's in a great spot to reach at least nine strikeouts again tonight.
Red Sox vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
When the Red Sox are facing a left-handed starting pitcher, that's when you bet on them. Their OPS this season has improved from .721 against right-handed pitchers to .793 against lefties, which is the fourth-best mark against lefty arms in baseball.
Tonight, they'll take on a lefty in Tyler Anderson, whose 4.56 ERA looks even worse when you consider his 5.14 FIP (Field Independent Pitcher) and 1.395 WHIP.
Meanwhile, the Angels are going to struggle in tonight's battle of lefties. Not only do they strike out a ton against lefties, as I wrote above, but their OPS drops significantly as well.
I'll bet the Red Sox to win with margin tonight.
Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-105) via BetMGM
