Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (Houston Stays Hot)
The Houston Astros won their series opener with the Boston Red Sox on Monday, moving to 12 games over .500 and extending their winning streak to three games.
Houston is the hottest team in baseball, winning nine of its last 10 matchups, and it is set as a favorite at home tonight.
Boston is 7.5 games out of the AL East division lead and is on the outside of the wild card picture at the moment. Can the Sox even the series after a one-run loss on Monday?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Tuesday night’s AL matchup.
Red Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-198)
- Astros -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +110
- Astros: -130
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Nick Pivetta (5-8, 4.49 ERA)
- Houston: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 2.89 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Red Sox record: 65-59
- Astros record: 68-56
Red Sox vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Boston Red Sox
Nick Pivetta: Since July 10, Pivetta has really struggled, posting a 5.40 ERA in six starts, and he’s allowed two home runs in each of his last four outings. Boston needs Pivetta to turn things around to make the playoffs, but can we trust him against a red-hot Houston team?
Houston Astros
Jose Altuve: Altuve is one of the players that I bet on to hit a home run tonight in today’s Daily Dinger. Here’s a small excerpt as to why:
Pivetta has given up a homer to Altuve in eight at bats, and the Boston righty has given up 21 homers in 19 starts this season. Not only that, but Pivetta has allowed at least two homers in each of his last four starts.
Pivetta has given up a homer to Altuve in eight at bats, and the Boston righty has given up 21 homers in 19 starts this season. Not only that, but Pivetta has allowed at least two homers in each of his last four starts.
Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Ronel Blanco got off to a blistering start this season, and while he’s cooled off since, he’s still the better starter in this matchup.
Pivetta has allowed three or more earned runs in four of his last six starts, and the Red Sox are just 10-9 straight up when he’s on the mound.
Meanwhile, the Astros are 16-7 in Blanco’s starts, and he hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in each of his three August outings.
Given the Astros’ recent hot streak, I’ll gladly bet on them at this short price on Tuesday.
Pick: Astros Moneyline (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.