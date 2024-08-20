Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Carlos Santana, Jose Altuve Are Top Targets)
In back-to-back days, a shortstop has come through for us in the Daily Dinger column, with Gunnar Henderson and Corey Seager (twice) going deep to cash some plus money bets.
Tonight, there are plenty of players to target, but I’m focused on fading some pitchers that have allowed a lot of home runs so far in 2024.
Two of tonight’s targets come in at +500 or higher, including Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who could be in line for his 17th homer of the campaign.
Let’s break down these picks and hope to make it three days in a row with a homer bet cashed!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Carlos Santana to Hit a Home Run (+550)
- Jose Altuve to Hit a Home Run (+500)
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Carlos Santana to Hit a Home Run (+550)
Minnesota Twins slugger Carlos Santana has been a consistent producer for a long time, and that hasn’t changed in 2024.
Santana has 18 home runs for the Twins, and he’s in a great matchup against San Diego Padres lefty Martin Perez tonight.
Perez has given up 17 home runs in 19 starts, and he’s given up four homers (at least one in each game) in three starts since joining the Padres.
Santana has crushed left-handed pitching this season, smacking nine homers in 115 at bats while slashing .296/.352/.583. Santana’s slugging percentage against lefties is more than 200 points higher than it is against righties.
He’s a serious threat to take Perez yard on Tuesday.
Jose Altuve to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Altuve may not be the most conventional pick in this one, but he’s facing Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
Pivetta has given up a homer to Altuve in eight at bats, and the Boston righty has given up 21 homers in 19 starts this season. Not only that, but Pivetta has allowed at least two homers in each of his last four starts.
If that trend continues, I love getting Altuve in on the action at home with the short porch in left field. He’s hitting .285 against righties, smacking 13 of his 16 homers against them this season.
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has a great matchup in the late game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
Dodgers starter Walker Buehler has struggled mightily in 2024, allowing 11 homers in nine starts, giving up at least one long ball in eight of those outings.
The Mariners have a terrible offense this season, but Raleigh (27 homers) is a threat to go deep at any time, especially against right-handed pitching.
The switch-hitting catcher has been better against righties, slashing .224/.321/.419 while hitting 16 of his 27 home runs. I’ll take a chance on him against Buehler tonight.
