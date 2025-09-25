Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 25
The Boston Red Sox are looking to stay hot and sweep the Blue Jays in Toronto on Thursday night.
The Jays have scored just two runs so far in this series while allowing 11 to the Sox. Toronto is now 1-6 in its last seven games with one run or fewer in each of those losses.
The Blue Jays are now tied atop the AL East with the New York Yankees, and the Red Sox are three games behind them while holding a one-game lead over the Astros in the AL Wild Card race.
Can the Sox sweep the Jays on the road?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on Thursday night.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-183)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+149)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +118
- Blue Jays -144
Total
- 7.5 (Over -120/-101)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Bryan Bello (11-8, 3.34 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Louis Varland (4-3, 3.10 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 24
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Sportsnet
- Red Sox record: 87-71
- Blue Jays record: 90-68
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Romy Gonzalez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+110)
While he may not be a household name, Romy Gonzalez has been a big part of the Red Sox in the second half of the season. He’s found his home in the five hole in Boston’s order, and he’s making the most of it.
Gonzalez is riding a modest five-game hitting streak, going 8 for 17 (.471) with four runs and four RBI in that span. This came after three hitless games, which was preceded by a 14-game hitting streak for the infielder.
Dating back to August 28, Gonzalez is batting .383 (10 for 81) with 10 runs and 14 RBI. He’s gone Over 1.5 HRR in 17 of those 22 games, which includes a few shortened appearances.
Look for Gonzalez and the Sox to stay hot in Toronto on Thursday night.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
I broke down this game in Thursday’s edition of SI Betting’s best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – and I’m taking the Red Sox as road underdogs:
The Blue Jays have seen their AL East lead evaporate, and they’re turning to Louis Varland in a bullpen game with the division on the line. Yet, somehow, they’re still decent favorites at home?
I get it, Bryan Bello hasn’t been great recently, allowing at least three earned runs in all four September starts, but the Red Sox have. They’ve outscored Toronto 11-2 through two games in this series and have won four of their last five games.
The Blue Jays have now been held to one run or fewer in each of their last six losses, which have all come in their last seven games. The lone victory was an 8-5 win in Kansas City on Sunday.
Boston has been good enough on the road at 41-39, and 30-31 as underdogs this season. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are only 17-18 when favored with a line between -125 and -155.
Take the plus odds on the Red Sox as they look to complete the sweep and take another step toward clinching a playoff berth.
Pick: Red Sox moneyline (+118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock eight $25 bonus bets and a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket when you claim the latest promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.