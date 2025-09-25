Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 25
The Cleveland Guardians are looking to complete the sweep as they host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.
Cleveland swept the Tigers in Detroit last week, and took over sole possession of first place in the AL Central last night.
Can the Guardians sweep the Tigers again?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Guardians on Thursday night.
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-180)
- Guardians -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Tigers +124
- Guardians -151
Total
- 7.5 (Over -117/Under -103)
Tigers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Troy Melton (3-2, 2.79 ERA)
- Guardians: Parker Messick (3-0, 2.08 ERA)
Tigers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 25
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNDT, CLEG
- Tigers record: 85-73
- Guardians record: 86-72
Tigers vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-132)
I’m running it back with the same Jose Ramirez prop again on Thursday night.
Ramirez went 2 for 4 with two doubles, including a clutch two-out knock in the seventh inning to give the Guardians some insurance runs.
The third baseman is now 12 for 36 (.333 with 10 runs scored and seven RBI in the last 11 days. After last night’s four HRR, he’s now gone Over 1.5 HRR in eight of his last 10 games.
I’m not too worried about Tigers starter Troy Melton. He’s primarily pitched out of the bullpen this season, and Detroit’s ‘pen has been fading in the second half of the season.
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
I broke down this game in Thursday’s edition of SI Betting’s best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – and I’m taking the Guardians at home once again:
The Guardians have come all the way back from a 15.5 game deficit to take sole possession of first place in the AL Central after Wednesday night’s win. It was the eighth straight loss for the Tigers, including five straight against Cleveland, and the Guardians are in prime position to sweep on Thursday night.
Parker Messick will take the hill for Cleveland tonight. He has been excellent through six major-league starts, allowing three runs or fewer in all of his games thus far. In fact, he’s allowed one run or fewer in four of those six outings, including three straight against the Rays, White Sox, and Twins.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are turning to Troy Melton, who has been pitching out of the bullpen since early August. The righthander has done well with a 2.79 ERA overall, but he’s allowed six runs (five earned) in 12.2 innings in September for a 3.55 ERA.
The Guardians are 30-15 as home favorites while the Tigers are 15-19 as road underdogs. They’ll keep that up tonight to complete the sweep.
Pick: Guardians moneyline (-151)
