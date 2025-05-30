Red Sox vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 30
The Boston Red Sox have lost five straight games and have now dropped to 27-31 on the season, 9.5 games back from the AL East-leading New York Yankees. They were a popular dark horse in the division heading into the season, but things have gotten out of hand in recent weeks.
They head to Atlanta this weekend to take on the Braves, another team that has failed to live up to expectations and is 9.5 games back from their division leader.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's interleague game between two teams who find themselves in a similar spot.
Red Sox vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-146)
- Braves -1.5 (+125)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +136
- Braves -162
Total
- Over 9 (-124)
- Under 9 (+102)
Red Sox vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Lucas Giolito, RHP (1-1, 5.27 ERA)
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes, RHP (3-3, 3.68 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 30
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Red Sox Record: 27-31
- Braves Record: 26-29
Red Sox vs. Braves Best Prop Bet
- Rafael Devers Home Run (+340) via FanDuel
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Rafael Devers to hit a home run:
Grant Holmes gets the start for the Atlanta Braves today, and he's allowed the highest home run rate amongst all starting pitchers today, allowing 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched, the 15th most in the Majors. To take advantage of Holmes getting the start, I'm going to bet on a member of the Red Sox to hit a dinger, and the player I'm targeting is Rafael Devers, who has 12 home runs on the season and is first in today's lineup in slugging percentage at .523. Let's see if he can hit a 13th home run tonight.
Red Sox vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
The Red Sox are on a losing streak, but it hasn't been because of their offense. Believe it or not, Boston ranks fourth in OPS over the past two weeks. If they want to break their losing streak, it's going to come down to their pitching, which has struggled mightily, and it's going to be difficult to have faith in Lucas Giolito, who has a 5.27 ERA on the season.
The Braves have been in a similar situation, except their offense has been even hotter, ranking second in OPS at .789 over the past two weeks.
Instead of picking a side in this one between two teams who are struggling to get to .500 baseball on the season, I'm going to trust their recent offensive numbers and bet the OVER. Let's root for runs in this interleague showdown.
Pick: Over 9 (-124) via FanDuel
