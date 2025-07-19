Red Sox vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, July 19
The Boston Red Sox entered the All-Star Break on a 10-game win streak, but that streak was snapped in their first game back in action on Friday night, losing to the Chicago Cubs by a score of 4-1 in their series-opener.
The two teams will play in the second game of their three game set on Saturday night and the Cubs are once again set as favorites. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my best bet.
Red Sox vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-160)
- Cubs -1.5 (+135)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +125
- Cubs -150
Total
- Over 9 (-105)
- Under 9 (-115)
Red Sox vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Brayan Bello, RHP (5-2, 3.27 ERA)
- Shota Imanaga, LHP (5-3, 2.80 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 19
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Red Sox Record: 53-46
- Cubs Record: 58-39
Red Sox vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shota Imanaga OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+110) via Caesars
I'm looking to fade Shota Imanaga in this game. The Red Sox have the best batting average against left-handed pitchers this season at .272. That means Imanaga has a tough matchup ahead of him, so a plus-money bet on him allowing at least six hits tonight seems like a fantastic prop bet option.
Red Sox vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Red Sox as underdogs:
The Red Sox's 10-game win streak was snapped last night, but I think they're a great underdog to bounce back with a win tonight. They're close to an auto-bet when they take on a left-handed starting pitcher as their OPS improves from .744 against right-handed pitchers to .790 against left-handed pitchers, which is the third-best OPS against left-handed pitchers in the Majors.
Tonight, they'll face a left-handed starter in Shota Imanaga, who has allowed 2+ home runs in two of his last three starts. Boston should feel comfortable facing him tonight, so I'll take a shot on the Red Sox as +125 underdogs.
Pick: Red Sox +125 via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
