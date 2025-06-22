Red Sox vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 22
Sunday's series finale between the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants will be a rubber match after each team won one of the first two games. The Red Sox took home the victory in the series opener by a score of 7-5, but the Giants bounced back with a 3-2 win on Saturday.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Sunday's interleague showdown.
Red Sox vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-162)
- Giants -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +140
- Giants -166
Total
- Over 7.5 (-102)
- Under 7.5 (-120)
Red Sox vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 22
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, NESN
- Red Sox Record: 40-38
- Giants Record: 43-34
Red Sox vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Lucas Giolito, RHP (3-1, 4.73 ERA)
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray, LHP (8-2, 2.68 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Lucas Giolito OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+125) via DraftKings
No team has drawn walks at a higher rate over the past 30 days than the Giants, drawing a walk on 10.1% of their plate appearances. Today, they'll face Lucas Giolito of the Red Sox, who has allowed at least two walks in four of his last six starts, including giving up three walks to the Rays on June 10. Let's see if he can allow three walks against this Giants lineup.
Red Sox vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Red Sox to win as underdogs today:
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the best teams in the Majors when facing left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS improves from .719 against righties to .789 against lefties, which is the fourth-best mark amongst all teams.
This afternoon, they'll face a lefty starter in Robbie Ray of the Giants. Ray got off to a strong start to his season, but he has allowed 2+ earned runs in his last three games. His 3.09 FIP also indicates we could see some continued regression from him.
If you want an underdog to back today, the Red Sox are the bet for you.
Pick: Red Sox +136
