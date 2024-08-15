Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 15 (O’s Take Opener?)
The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox open a four-game weekend series on Thursday night in Baltimore, and it has major playoff implications for both teams.
The O’s and Sox are both trailing the New York Yankees in the AL East, but Boston is seven games back of Baltimore, so this series could help it create some serious headway in the AL wild card race.
Baltimore (35-26 at home) is looking to take care of business at Camden Yards, and it could pick up a half game on New York with a win on Thursday (the Yankees are off).
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for tonight’s series opener.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-175)
- Orioles -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +124
- Orioles: -148
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/under -102)
Red Sox vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Nick Pivetta (5-7, 4.44 ERA)
- Baltimore: Zach Eflin (8-7, 3.83 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 15
- Time: 6:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, NESN
- Red Sox record: 63-56
- Orioles record: 71-50
Red Sox vs. Orioles Key Players to Watch
Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers: Could this be a dream matchup for the Boston Red Sox star third baseman? Devers has crushed Eflin in his career, posting a slash line of .462/.462/1.154 in 13 at bats. Devers has six hits against Eflin, including three doubles and two home runs. Don’t be shocked if he tees off on one tonight.
Baltimore Orioles
Zach Eflin: Since being traded to the Orioles, Eflin has pitched really well. He has a 2.33 ERA in 19.1 innings pitched, and he tossed seven innings of shutout ball against his former team – the Tampa Bay Rays – in his last start. Eflin also has a win from earlier this season when he was with Tampa against Boston.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
I broke this game down in today’s MLB straight up picks – or Rounding the Bases – for SI Betting:
Boston is seven games back of the Orioles entering Thursday's series opener, and it would love to go on a little win streak to cut into that gap.
But, I'm not sold on that starting on Thursday night.
The Orioles have trade-deadline acquisition Zach Eflin on the mound, and he's looking to improve to 3-0 in an O's uniform. In his three starts for Baltimore, Eflin has a 2.33 ERA, giving up just five earned runs in 19.1 innings of work.
He also picked up a win earlier this season against Boston as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.
For the Red Sox, Nick Pivetta is on the bump, and he's been the definition of inconsistent lately. Since the start of July, Pivetta has a 4.28 ERA, posting two starts with no earned runs, but also outings with four, seven and three earned runs.
With Boston's bullpen ranking 26th in the league in ERA, I have no choice but to back the O's at home.
Pick: Orioles Moneyline (-148)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.