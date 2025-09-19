Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 19
The Boston Red Sox hit the road looking to take another step toward clinching a wild card spot as they open a weekend set against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Sox just dropped two of three to both the Yankees and Athletics at home, while the Rays split a four-game set against the Blue Jays as they play spoiler late in the season.
Can Boston get back on track with Garrett Crochet on the bump?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Rays on Friday night.
Red Sox vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (+133)
- Rays +1.5 (-163)
Moneyline
- Red Sox -133
- Rays +109
Total
- 7 (Over -103/Under -117)
Red Sox vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (16-5, 2.63 ERA)
- Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.74 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 19
- Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, FDSNSUN
- Red Sox record: 83-70
- Rays record: 75-78
Red Sox vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Garrett Crochet OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-163)
The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet for a reason, and he’s living up to expectations in his first year in Boston. The southpaw has been a strikeout machine with 240 Ks in 191.1 IP, and he’s already had a nine-strikeout game against the Rays this season.
Crochet is coming off a 12-strikeout performance in just six innings against the Yankees, which was preceded by a 10-strikeout game on the road against the Athletics.
Overall this season, Crochet has at least eight strikeouts in 18 of his 30 starts, including double-digit punchouts in eight starts if you want a ladder opportunity.
The southpaw has actually been slightly better at striking out batters on the road with 11.7 K/9 (133 in 102 IP) on the road and 10.8 K/9 (107 in 89.1 IP) at home.
Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
The Red Sox are going on a business trip down to Tampa Bay then up to Toronto in hopes of clinching a playoff berth. They’re road favorites to open things up on Friday night, and that makes sense given the pitching matchup.
Boston is 21-9 in Crochet’s starts this season, and 8-2 against the Rays overall. Tampa Bay has also struggled against southpaws this year, going 18-24 vs. LHP as opposed to 57-54 vs. RHP.
The Sox have come away victorious in five straight Crochet starts, and that should continue on Friday night in Tampa Bay.
Pick: Red Sox (-133)
