Red Sox vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 7 (Can KC Avoid Sweep?)
A massive game for the AL wild card race takes place on Wednesday night with the Kansas City Royals looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox.
Boston took the first two games of the series, pulling it to within half a game of the Royals for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Kansas City has been one of the best home teams in baseball this season, and it’ll turn to lefty Cole Ragans to stop the bleeding and keep it in a wild card spot through Wednesday's action.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for tonight’s AL matchup.
Red Sox vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-175)
- Royals -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +120
- Royals: -142
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Kutter Crawford (7-8, 3.81 ERA)
- Kansas City: Cole Ragans (8-7, 3.36 ERA
Red Sox vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Bally Sports Kansas City
- Red Sox record: 61-51
- Royals record: 63-52
Red Sox vs. Royals Key Players to Watch
Boston Red Sox
Kutter Crawford: Crawford has struggled since the beginning of July, posting a 4.37 ERA and a 6.71 FIP over six starts. He’s given up at least five earned runs in each of his last three outings, pushing his season ERA to 3.81. Boston is just 8-14 when Crawford takes the mound this season.
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr.: Arguably the hottest hitter in baseball since the All-Star break, Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .374 with nine homers and 29 runs batted in over his last 42 games and .452 with four homers in 18 games since the break.
Red Sox vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Cole Ragans hasn’t been perfect this season, but his advanced numbers are much better than Crawford’s.
Crawford has a FIP of 4.75 on the season while Ragans’ is down at 2.82, and the Royals left has certainly been better as of late, posting a 3-1 record over his last four starts.
I can’t get behind Boston to sweep this series with Crawford on the bump, especially with him struggling to get through five innings without giving up a ton of runs.
Kansas City has been great at home – 36-24 straight up – and I think that helps propel the Royals to salvage the series finale.
Pick: Royals -142
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.