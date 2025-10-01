Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for AL Wild Card Game 2
The Boston Red Sox escaped with a 3-1 victory in Game 1 and will look to send the New York Yankees packing on Wednesday night.
Anthony Volpe got the Yankees on the board early, but that was all they could muster in the Game 1 loss against Garrett Crochet and Aroldis Chapman.
Can the Yankees stay alive on Wednesday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Wednesday night.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-151)
- Yankees -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +151
- Yankees -186
Total
- 7.5 (Over +101/Under -123)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Bryan Bello (11-9, 3.35 ERA)
- Yankees: Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, September 23
- Time: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Red Sox record: 89-73 (1-0)
- Yankees record: 94-68 (0-1)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Carlos Rodon OVER 15.5 Outs (+102)
The Yankees saw what happens when they turn the ball over to their bullpen after a strong start from a southpaw, and Carlos Rodon’s leash should now be a little longer in Game 2.
The lefthander recorded at least 16 outs in his final nine starts of the season. That includes 5.2 innings in a win against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. He completed at least six innings in six straight starts and all nine outings outside of that one against Boston.
Managers can tend to pull their pitchers early in the playoffs, especially in elimination games, but that shouldn’t be the case here. The Yankees’ bullpen is one of their biggest weaknesses, not a strength, so Rodon should be allowed to pitch into the sixth inning unless the Red Sox jump on him early. But that shouldn’t happen, either, as Rodon allowed three runs or fewer in each of his final 10 starts (17 ER in 60.2 IP, 2.52 ERA).
Take the plus odds on Rodon to record an out in the sixth inning.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I broke down my pick for this game in SI Betting’s daily feature, Walk-Off Wagers:
The Red Sox and Yankees combined for 15 hits in Game 1, but just four runs.
Boston left 10 runners on base in Game 1 while going 2 for 7 with runners in scoring position. New York only left five runners on base – three in the ninth inning –, going 1 for 7 with RISP.
Bryan Bello gets the start for Boston and he was shaky in September. He allowed multiple earned runs in all five starts with an ERA of 5.40 (15 ER in 25 IP). One of those starts came against the Yankees at Fenway Park and New York put up four runs on five hits.
The Yankees hand the ball to Carlos Rodon, who was better in the second half. Still, he typically only goes six innings, and the New York bullpen isn’t too reliable after posting a 4.37 ERA in the regular season.
Each team should be able to put a few runs on the board with the possibility of a crooked number if things break right.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (+101)
