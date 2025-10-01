Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Guardians, Red Sox-Yankees, Dodgers-Reds)
October baseball is here.
We have four games on the docket as the MLB playoffs continue on Wednesday, October 1.
The Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and Cincinnati Reds all face elimination after dropping Game 1 on Tuesday.
My best bets for today are looking at a pair of home favorites and a high-scoring game in the Bronx.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, October 1.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-132) vs. Detroit Tigers
- Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees OVER 7.5 (+103)
- Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-132) vs. Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-132) vs. Detroit Tigers
I broke down my best bet for this game in the Tigers vs. Guardians betting preview:
There really isn’t much separating these two teams overall. In fact, they’re now both 88-75 when including the postseason in their records.
They also know each other pretty well. They’ve played seven times since September 16, and Cleveland took the first five before Detroit won the final regular-season meeting and Game 1.
I’m expecting the Guardians to win and force a Game 3, largely because of the pitching matchup.
Not only was Bibee tremendous in September (27.2 IP, 4 ER), but he’s been great at home as well. He posted a 3.22 ERA at home as opposed to 5.17 on the road this season.
On the flip side, Mize had a 4.04 ERA on the road, slightly worse than his 3.68 ERA at home, but he saw his ERA rise from 2.63 prior to his July 12 start all the way to 3.87 at the end of the season. That was due to allowing 39 ER in 63.1 IP (5.54 ERA) in his final 13 starts, in which the Tigers went 7-6.
The Guardians won Bibee’s last two starts against the Tigers, and Detroit dropped Mize’s last start – 5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER – against Cleveland.
Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees OVER 7.5 (+103)
The Red Sox and Yankees combined for 15 hits in Game 1, but just four runs.
Boston left 10 runners on base in Game 1 while going 2 for 7 with runners in scoring position. New York only left five runners on base – three in the ninth inning –, going 1 for 7 with RISP.
Bryan Bello gets the start for Boston and he was shaky in September. He allowed multiple earned runs in all five starts with an ERA of 5.40 (15 ER in 25 IP). One of those starts came against the Yankees at Fenway Park and New York put up four runs on five hits.
The Yankees hand the ball to Carlos Rodon, who was better in the second half. Still, he typically only goes six innings, and the New York bullpen isn’t too reliable after posting a 4.37 ERA in the regular season.
Each team should be able to put a few runs on the board with the possibility of a crooked number if things break right.
Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-132) vs. Cincinnati Reds
The Dodgers reminded everyone just how good they are in their playoff opener on Tuesday night. Shohei Ohtani led off with a home run and they never looked back in a 10-5 drubbing of the Reds.
If Los Angeles was able to do that against Hunter Greene, you have to think they’ll put up runs again against Zack Littell. The righthander finished the season strong with three earned runs across 9.2 innings in his last two starts, but he’s no match for the Dodgers and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Yamamoto has been as advertised for the Dodgers. He finished the season with 11.1 shutout innings, and hasn’t allowed more than one run in five straight starts (3 ER in 34 IP).
Los Angeles took five of six against Cincinnati in the regular season, four victories coming by at least two runs, and continued that on Tuesday night. The Reds’ Cinderella Story will end in Hollywood tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.