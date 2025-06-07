Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, June 7
The next chapter in the greatest rivalry in sports is set to take place on Saturday night when the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees in the second game of their three-game set.
The Yankees won the series opener on Friday night by a final score of 9-6 and can win the series with a second straight win tonight. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are desperate for a win to not only keep the series alive, but to slowly start inching back toward .500 baseball. They're currently sitting at 30-35 and 10.5 games from the Yankees atop the division.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-225)
- Yankees -1.5 (+185)
Moneyline
- Red Sox -110
- Yankees -110
Total
- Over 7.5 (-110)
- Under 7.5 (-110)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Garrett Crochet, LHP (5-4, 1.98 ERA)
- New York: Ryan Yarbrough, LHP (3-0, 2.83 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 7
- Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Red Sox Record: 30-35
- Yankees Record: 39-23
Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Garrett Crochet OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-180) via DraftKings
No team has drawn more walks against left-handed pitchers this season than the Yankees, who have walked on 11.5% of plate appearances against lefties. A lefty in Garrett Crochet will get the start for the Red Sox tonight. He has walked 2+ batters in two straight starts and eight total times in 13 starts this season.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's AL East matchup:
With today's pitching matchup of Garrett Crochet (1.98 ERA) against Ryan Yarbrough (2.83 ERA), you may think that we're in for a low-scoring affair, but consider the fact that both pitchers are lefties. Both teams have been significantly better against left-handed pitchers this season.
The Red Sox's OPS improves from .744 against righties to .776 against lefties, while the Yankees' OPS improves from .797 to .847, which is the best mark amongst all Major League teams against left-handed pitchers.
The Yankees' bullpen has also been a concern for them of late. Over the past 30 days, they have a bullpen ERA of 4.25, which ranks 21st in the Majors in that time frame, so don't be surprised if we see some late-inning runs in this one.
I'll sit back and root for runs in this AL East rivalry game.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-110)
