Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for AL Wild Card Game 1
The latest chapter in the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees rivalry will be written this week at Yankee Stadium.
The AL East rivals each finished the seasons hot, but the Yankees cleared the Sox by five games to earn home-field advantage in the Wild Card round.
Who will take Game 1 on Tuesday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Tuesday night.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-200)
- Yankees -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +112
- Yankees -136
Total
- 7 (Over -116/Under -105)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (18-5, 2.59 ERA)
- Yankees: Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, September 23
- Time: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Red Sox record: 89-73
- Yankees record: 94-68
Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+234)
Aaron Judge finished the season with 53 home runs and is looking for more as the playoffs begin. For a bit, it looked like Judge may not reach 50 home runs, but then he smacked four dingers in as many games to clear it.
Judge has homered in two of his last three games, three of his last five, and four of his last eight contest overall. He also had a home run in two of three games at Fenway Park on September 12 and 14.
One of those home runs came off of Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet. Judge is still only three for 15 against the southpaw in his career, but two of those three hits have left the yard. He had five home runs in 13 games against Boston this season.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
The Red Sox head into Yankee Stadium to face a red-hot New York squad. The Yankees have won eight straight and 11 of 12 games, but they didn’t exactly face the best competition.
In reverse order, the Yankees swept the Orioles and White Sox, took two of three in Baltimore, and two of three in Minnesota. Those are three of the bottom seven teams in the league. Sure, they can only play their schedule, and they did take care of business, but they could be in for a rude awakening against the Red Sox.
Boston won each of its last three series, taking two of three from Detroit, in Toronto, and in Tampa Bay. That was much-needed for the Sox, who dropped five of seven – including two of three to these Yankees – prior to that.
Still, the Red Sox won the season series 9-4 and are 23-9 when Garrett Crochet starts, undefeated in his last seven outings (two against New York). They’ve won all three of his starts against the Yankees this season, with him allowing five runs in 21.1 innings.
Max Fried is no slouch, and has pitched well against the Red Sox himself, but once again this feels like a game that should be closer to a coin flip. And the Yankees actually went 21-22 when the line was between -115 and -145; the Red Sox went 15-13 with the line -105 to +125.
Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (+112)
