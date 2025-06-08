Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 8
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball, and Carlos Rodon is on the mound for New York as he aims to build on a great start to the 2025 season.
Rodon has a 1.43 ERA, and he’s led the Yankees to an 8-5 record in his 13 starts. On Sunday, New York is a massive favorite against Hunter Dobbins and Boston.
However, the Red Sox won the middle game of this three-game set on Saturday, scoring 10 runs against Ryan Yarbrough and company.
Can the New York pitching staff turn things around on Sunday night?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday Night Baseball.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-113)
- Yankees -1.5 (-107)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +184
- Yankees: -229
Total
- 8 (Over -106/Under -114)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 4.06 ERA)
- New York: Carlos Rodon (8-3, 2.49 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Red Sox record: 31-35
- Yankees record: 39-24
Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Carlos Rodon OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+100)
This season, Rodon has 98 strikeouts in 79.2 innings of work, and he ranks in the 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage and the 90th percentile in whiff percentage.
This is a great matchup for the lefty, as Boston ranks 28th in MLB in K’s per game, averaging over nine. Rodon has at least eight K’s in eight of his 13 starts, including his last three outings.
At even money, this is a great line to get him at on Sunday.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets why the Yankees are the team to back on Sunday Night Baseball:
Rodon has been terrific for the Yankees in the 2025 season, posting a 2.49 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP across 13 starts.
Since the start of May, he has a 1.43 ERA, allowing more than one earned run in just one outing. So, I believe he has a pretty sizable advantage over Boston’s Hunter Dobbins, who has a 4.06 ERA this season and has bounced around from a starter to a reliever so far in 2025.
Dobbins had a 4.21 ERA as a starter before moving to the ‘pen in his last two outings, and he ranks in the 44th percentile in expected ERA and 37th percentile in expected batting average against.
Rodon, on the other hand, is in the 90th and 91st percentile in those respective statistics this season, per Statcast.
The Yankees are 8-5 so far this season in Rodon’s starts, and I expect them to build on that in this series finale.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-107 at DraftKings)
