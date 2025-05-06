Reds vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 6
The Atlanta Braves took the first game of their four-game set against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, blanking them by a final score of 4-0.
The two teams will play in the second game of the series tonight, and the Reds are set as significant underdogs. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my favorite wagers.
Reds vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-115)
- Braves -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Reds +184
- Braves -220
Total
- 8 (Over -122/Under +100)
Reds vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Game Time: 7:15 PM EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Reds Record: 18-18
- Braves Record: 16-18
Reds vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott, LHP (2-0, 2.84 ERA)
- Atlanta: Chris Sale, LHP (1-3, 4.84 ERA)
Reds vs. Braves Best Prop Bet
- Andrew Abbott OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+125)
In today's edition of "Painting Corners," I broke down why I'm backing Andrew Abbott to allow at least three walks tonight:
No team has drawn more walks against left-handed pitchers this season than the Boston Red Sox, with 12.2% of their plate appearances against lefties resulting in a walk. Today, they'll face a left-handed starter for the Reds in Andrew Abbott, who has walked at least four batters in two of his four starts this season. This looks like a great spot to jump on a plus-money bet.
Reds vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
I'm confused as to why the Reds are as big of underdogs as they are. Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves b,ut we have seen some significant regression from the 36-year-old this season. He has a 4.84 ERA and a 1.415 WHIP. Until he proves that he can return to his Cy Young-winning form from last season, I don't think we should be setting the Braves as big of favorites as they are when he takes the mound.
The two teams rank next to each other in OPS, with the Braves at 14th and the Reds at 19th, as well as in bullpen ERA, with Cincinnati ranking 22nd at 3.60 and Atlanta ranking 14th at 3.85. With all of that in mind, I think there's some value on the Reds as this big of underdogs.
Pick: Reds+184 via FanDuel
