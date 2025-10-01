Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NL Wild Card Game 2
The Cincinnati Reds are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, but they might go winless yet again.
The Los Angeles Dodgers flexed their muscles on Tuesday night en route to a 10-5 victory in a game that was never that close.
Can the Dodgers close it out in Game 2?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Dodgers on Wednesday night.
Reds vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (+112)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-136)
Moneyline
- Reds +224
- Dodgers -283
Total
- 8 (Over -111/Under -110)
Reds vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Reds: Zack Littell (10-8, 3.81 ERA)
- Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA)
Reds vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, September 30
- Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Reds record: 83-79 (0-1)
- Dodgers record: 93-69 (1-0)
Reds vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-143)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto put together another great season in Los Angeles in his sophomore MLB campaign. Along with his great ERA, he racked up 201 strikeouts in 173.2 innings, and now has 306 strikeouts in 263.2 career innings for a 10.4 K/9.
The right-hander finished the season especially strong. He had at least seven strikeouts in each of his final five starts, including 10 punchouts in three of those games. The Reds struck out 8.75 times per game in the regular season, including over nine times per game on the road.
Yamamoto twirled seven one-run innings with nine strikeouts in Cincinnati back in July. You have to think he’ll get at least seven strikeouts as he takes the mound tonight.
Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I broke down my prediction for this game in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
The Dodgers reminded everyone just how good they are in their playoff opener on Tuesday night. Shohei Ohtani led off with a home run and they never looked back in a 10-5 drubbing of the Reds.
If Los Angeles was able to do that against Hunter Greene, you have to think they’ll put up runs again against Zack Littell. The righthander finished the season strong with three earned runs across 9.2 innings in his last two starts, but he’s no match for the Dodgers and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Yamamoto has been as advertised for the Dodgers. He finished the season with 11.1 shutout innings, and hasn’t allowed more than one run in five straight starts (3 ER in 34 IP).
Los Angeles took five of six against Cincinnati in the regular season, four victories coming by at least two runs, and continued that on Tuesday night. The Reds’ Cinderella Story will end in Hollywood tonight.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-136)
