Reds vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 23
A three-game losing streak has dropped the Cincinnati Reds to fourth place in the NL Central, and they’re looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon.
Washington is in last in the NL East and is 19 games under .500, but it has thrived on offense in this series, scoring 16 runs across two games.
Cincy will turn to lefty Nick Lodolo on Wednesday in an attempt to end this losing streak, and he’s pitched well this season, posting a 3.33 ERA in 20 appearances. Washington will counter with Michael Soroka (5.10 ERA), who has not won a start since June 6.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s afternoon clash.
Reds vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds -1.5 (+118)
- Nationals +1.5 (-143)
Moneyline
- Reds: -143
- Nationals: +118
Total
- 8.5 (Over -113/Under -107)
Reds vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Nick Lodolo (7-6, 3.33 ERA)
- Washington: Michael Soroka (3-7, 5.10 ERA)
Reds vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 23
- Time: 12:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, MASN, FDSOH
- Reds record: 52-50
- Nationals record: 41060
Reds vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Lodolo UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-170)
This season, Lodolo has a WHIP of 1.08, and he ranks in the 85th percentile in chase rate, meaning he’s getting batters to swing at a lot of pitches out of the zone.
While Lodolo’s expected batting average against sits at a pedestrian .249, he’s only allowed six or more hits in six of his 20 starts this season. Washington’s offense has been red hot, but I think the lefty can slow it down in the series finale.
Lodolo has given up just 11 hits across three starts this month, lowering his ERA from 3.52 to 3.33 in the process. I would have set this line at 4.5, so even though we have to lay some juice at -170, I think the UNDER is a great bet on Wednesday.
Reds vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
The Reds have struggled in this series, but this pitching matchup provides a great opportunity for them to get back on track.
Cincy is 11-9 when Lodolo is on the mound this season, and he’s been one of the team's more consistent starters, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 17 of his 20 outings in 2025.
On the Nationals’ side, Soroka has been far less effective. The righty has a 5.10 ERA, and Washington has come out on top in just three of his 14 outings in the 2025 season. While Soroka’s advanced numbers aren’t terrible – he has an expected ERA of 3.22 – the Nationals have the worst bullpen in baseball (5.71 ERA) backing him up.
Cincinnati is still in the mix for a wild card spot in the NL, although it hasn’t done itself any favors in this series. I think the Reds bounce back with Lodolo on the bump and salvage the series finale.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (-143 at DraftKings)
