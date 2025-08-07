Reds vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 7
The Cincinnati Reds are still alive in the National League playoff picture, sitting three games back from the New York Mets for the final wild card berth.
The Reds hope to gain some ground on the Mets this weekend when they take on the 49-66 Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game series. The toughest matchup for them of this series will be in tonight's opener when they have to take on one of the best pitchers in the Majors in Paul Skenes.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this National League showdown.
Reds vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-154)
- Pirates -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline
- Reds +144
- Pirates -172
Total
- Over 7 (-110)
- Under 7 (-110)
Reds vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Brady Singer, RHP (9-8, 4.36 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes, RHP (6-8, 2.02 ERA)
Reds vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 7
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, SportsNet-PIT, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Reds Record: 60-55
- Pirates Record: 49-66
Reds vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Paul Skenes UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-130) via BetMGM
Paul Skenes has allowed more than one earned runs just twice in his last six starts and only nine times in his 23 starts this season. Now, he gets to face a struggling Reds offense that ranks just 25th in OPS since the All-Star Break. I think he's poised for a stellar performance tonight.
Reds vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why the first five innings under is one of my favorite bets for today's MLB action:
This looks like the perfect spot to bet on a first five innings under. The Pirates are rolling with their ace, Paul Skenes, who has a stellar 2.02 ERA on the season. He has pitched four scoreless outings in four of his last six starts. Offensively, the Pirates score the fewest runs in the first five innings amongst all teams in the Majors, averaging just 2.01 runs per first five innings.
For the Reds, their offense has struggled lately. Since the All-Star Break, they rank just 25th in OPS, coming in at .675. With both offenses struggling and one of the two starting pitchers being one of the best in the Majors, I'm going to bet on this being a low-scoring affair through the first five innings.
Pick: F5 UNDER 3.5 (-113) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
