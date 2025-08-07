Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Expect a Low-Scoring Start to Reds vs. Pirates)
We have just four Major League Baseball games to bet on today, but the good news is they're spread out throughout the day, starting with a matinee matchup between the Athletics and Washington Nationals.
If you want to get in on today's action, you've come to the right place. I have three bets locked in for today's slate of games, including a first five innings bet on Reds vs. Pirates. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Athletics -135 vs. Nationals via BetMGM
- Reds vs. Pirates F5 UNDER 3.5 (-104) via FanDuel
- Marlins -120 vs. Braves via FanDuel
Athletics vs. Nationals Prediction
The Athletics offense has been one of the hottest in the Majors since the All-Star Break. In that time frame, the Athletics have an OPS of .838, which is the second-best mark amongst all teams. The Nationals have been on the other end of the spectrum, ranking 27th in OPS (.666) since the pause in play.
Not only do the Athletics have a significant advantage offensively, but they have a huge edge in the starting pitching matchup as well. Jacob Lopez (3.99 ERA) will get the start for the Athletics, while Mitchell Parker (5.35 ERA) gets the start for the Nationals.
I'll back the Athletics to get the job done in this matinee matchup.
Pick: Athletics -135
Reds vs. Pirates Prediction
This looks like the perfect spot to bet on a first five innings under. The Pirates are rolling with their ace, Paul Skenes, who has a stellar 2.02 ERA on the season. He has pitched four scoreless outings in four of his last six starts. Offensively, the Pirates score the fewest runs in the first five innings amongst all teams in the Majors, averaging just 2.01 runs per first five innings.
For the Reds, their offense has struggled lately. Since the All-Star Break, they rank just 25th in OPS, coming in at .675. With both offenses struggling and one of the two starting pitchers being one of the best in the Majors, I'm going to bet on this being a low-scoring affair through the first five innings.
Pick: F5 UNDER 3.5 (-104)
Marlins vs. Braves Prediction
The Miami Marlins have been hot of late, and they have a significant advantage when it comes to the two starting pitchers in this game. Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, and he has a stellar 2.70 ERA throughout his first 10 starts this season. He'll face Carlos Carrasco tonight, who has struggled in 2025, sporting an ERA of 5.68.
The Marlins have also been the better offensive team of late. They rank in the top 10 in OPS since the All-Star Break at .754, while the Braves come in at 15th in that time frame at .717, while batting just .233.
The Marlins are the deserving favorites in this NL East showdown.
Pick: Marlins -120
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!