Referee Trend Heavily Favors Chiefs in Divisional Round Matchup vs. Texans
The Chiefs' quest for the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat begins at home against the Houston Texans on Saturday, and the team will have some history on its side.
The lead official on the Chiefs-Texans game on Saturday will be Clay Martin. The Chiefs are 6-0 with Martin’s crew manning the whistle during the Patrick Mahomes era.
While there’s no clear correlation between the referee crew and who wins the game, it’s an interesting nugget to take to the betting window.
Martin’s crew ranks seventh in terms of flags thrown per game this season, per NFLPenalties.com, with a clear split with about one more flag per game thrown on the road team.
Of the tracked head referees, Martin’s group has penalized the home team the second-fewest in the NFL this season.
Below, you will find the updated betting odds for Chiefs vs. Texans with Kansas City holding as a considerable home favorite against the Texans.
Texans vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texans: +8.5 (-110)
- Chiefs: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans: +360
- Chiefs: -460
Total: 41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
