Is Rhamondre Stevenson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Bengals)
After missing the last three games with a toe injury, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson appears to be set to return to action on Sunday.
Stevenson, who is officially listed as questionable against the Cincinnati Bengals, is expected to play through his injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This is a solid boost to a New England running game that has been rolling as of late, as rookie TreVeyon Henderson scored three touchdowns in the team's win over the New York Jets in Week 11 on Thursday night.
Stevenson has been the lead back in the 2025 season when he's been healthy, carrying the ball 83 times for 279 yards and three scores. He's also had a role in the passing game, catching 16 of his 19 targets for 169 yards.
With Stevenson expected to play, it'll be interesting to see how the Patriots rotate him and Henderson in Week 12. Stevenson has played 61.8 percent of the snaps in the games that he's appeared in, but Henderson has made a serious case for more touches over the last three games.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Stevenson in his return to action on Sunday.
Best Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet vs. Bengals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD (-120)
Stevenson had found the end zone three times on the ground this season, and he has a perfect matchup in Week 12 against this weak Cincy defense.
The Bengals have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns and 5.2 yards per carry this season, ranking 30th in the NFL in EPA/Rush.
That sets up well for Stevenson, who should still remain the preferred power back in this New England offense. Since the workload between him and Henderson may be more even on Sunday, I don't mind targeting Stevenson to score rather than betting on any of his yardage props.
The Bengals gave up a multi-score game to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell in Week 11.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.