Is Ricky Pearsall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Buccaneers)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will miss his second straight game in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pearsall (knee) has already been ruled out by the 49ers, but he could return in Week 7, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
That would be a major boost for the 49ers on offense, as they are currently down Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk in addition to Pearsall.
A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Pearsall was off to a fast start in the 2025 season, catching 20 passes for 327 yards in four games. He's operated as the No. 1 receiver in this offense with Jauan Jennings and Aiyuk missing time.
Jennings is expected to play in Week 6, and he's one of the best players to target in the prop market with Pearsall out.
Best 49ers Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers
Jauan Jennings OVER 51.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
Jennings has been up and down this season due to injury, but he did have a big game in Week 2 with Mac Jones under center, catching five of his 10 targets for 89 yards and a score. Jennings played a season-high 87.3 percent of the snaps in that matchup.
The other two games that he's played in came with Brock Purdy under center, so I'm actually buying Jennings in the prop market with Pearsall out and Jones getting the start.
The 49ers saw Kendrick Bourne have over 140 receiving yards in Week 5, and now Jones will have a few more weapons at his disposal in Week 6. Jennings should be in the mix for double-digit targets in what could be a shootout with an elite Bucs offense.
I think 51.5 yards is a little low for the veteran receiver on Sunday.
