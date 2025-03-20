Robert Morris vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
Alabama and Robert Morris meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon.
The Crimson Tide are paced by a frenetic offense that will look to overwhelm Horizon League Tournament champions Robert Morris in the first round. As big favorites, can we count on Alabama to roll to a first-round victory and cover?
Here’s our betting preview.
Robert Morris vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Robert Morris: +22.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -22.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Robert Morris: +2000
- Alabama: -7000
Total: 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Robert Morris vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Game Time: 12:40 PM EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): truTV
- Robert Morris Record: 26-8
- Alabama Record: 25-8
Robert Morris vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
Robert Morris
Kam Woods: For Robert Morris to keep up with Alabama, most of the pressure will fall on the senior guard Woods, who is a stellar on-ball threat and a blur with the ball in his hands. He is averaging 15 points per game, but will certainly take the assignment of Mark Sears, the Alabama point guard. Woods is averaging nearly two assists per game while also dishing out five dimes.
Alabama
Mark Sears: The Alabama guard’s numbers are down from last year’s torrid marks, but he remains one of the most high-ceiling players in the country. He scored 23 or more in all but one NCAA Tournament game last year for the Final Four version of the Crimson Tide, and will face a drop coverage in Robert Morris that can be had by the quick Sears.
Robert Morris vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
I like Alabama to win with margin in this one as Robert Morris lacks the firepower to stick with the Crimson Tide on either end of the floor.
While Grant Nelson may be limited in this one after the Crimson Tide big man got banged up the SEC Tournament semifinals, that may help out the sometimes vulnerable Alabama defense. The Colonials have a capable big man in Alvaro Folgueiras, but if Nelson is limited, the Crimson Tide defense will only get stronger with more minutes going to MOuhamed Dioubate.
On the other end, Alabama’s offense should dictate the terms of this game. Robert Morris couldn’t stay in front of the likes of West Virginia (granted it was the first game of the season), who scored 87 points on the Colonials as the team’s lone matchup against a KenPom top 100 team.
However, the team’s inability to stop teams from getting to the rim will be impactful for this one as the Crimson Tide are deliberate in getting to the rim or taking three-point shots. RMU also has struggled at times on the defensive glass, which can lead to a massive shot volume gap and allow Alabama to run up the score and cover the spread late.
PICK: Alabama -22.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
