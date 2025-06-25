Rocket Classic Picks, Props and Predictions: Betting Hideki Matsuyama, Ben Griffin and Davis Thompson
SI senior golf editor John Schwarb hit Scottie Scheffler first-round lead at the Travelers last week to get the SI Golf betting panel back on the winning side. Now we’ll look to continue that momentum at the Rocket Classic, which apparently dropped the Mortgage part at some point in the last year.
The betting panel consists of SI Golf betting insider Iain MacMillan, Inside Sports Network Tap in Birdie podcast host Brian Kirschner,, FanSided senior editor Cody Williams, Minute Media VP of Betting Content Brian Giuffra and Schwarb, who is on vacation this week. Each week, we make picks for our outright winner, longshot, first-round leader, favorite prop bet and winning score prediction.
The Rocket is played at Detroit Golf Course, which has yielded low scores through the years. It’s a bombers' paradise, with little penalty for inaccurate drives. Short approaches lead to plenty of birdie opportunities and this ultimately turns into a putting competition most years.
Kirschner leads the panel and is up over 93 units on the year. Williams has hit two outrights, but just recently slipped into the red and is down eight units. Giuffra leads the prop betting market (+7.5 units), but is still looking for his first outright and is down 48 units overall. MacMillan is down 56 units.
Collin Morikawa is the betting favorite (+1200, FanDuel) followed by Patrick Cantlay (+1800). The panel is looking a bit lower down the oddsboard, however, and one of them is making a bold call on Morikawa to miss the cut. It should be an entertaining tournament with plenty of big names headlining. Now, let’s keep the winning streak going!
Outright
Iain MacMillan: Harry Hall +4000 (BetMGM)
Harry Hall comes into the week ranking fifth in the field in total strokes gained over the past four months, and he also ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in birdie average, which is extremely important at an event like this where we’ve seen some significantly low scores win it over the years. He’s coming off a strong T9 finish at the Travelers Championship with a much stronger field. He’s in a great spot competing against a much weaker field this week.
Brian Kirschner: Davis Thompson +4000 (FanDuel)
A runner-up in Detroit last year, Davis is an elite driver and has proven he can win on Tour, as he did last summer at John Deere. Although Davis has not had the most incredible year, he has found success at a few key events, like the Genesis, The Players and the Travelers last week. Thompson gained almost seven strokes on approach last week and I foresee him keeping the hot irons going this week.
Cody Williams: Ben Griffin +2200 (FanDuel)
At the risk of being late to the party, how do you not love what Ben Griffin is doing right now?
Brian Giuffra: Hideki Matsuyama +3300 (FanDuel)
Even though he missed the cut here the last time he played in 2023, Matsuyama’s game sets up perfectly for Detroit GC and he’s currently trending up. He’s gained strokes on approach the last two weeks and on putting in five of his last six events. He’s been inaccurate off the tee this year, but this course doesn’t penalize much for missing the fairways. His approach game should mitigate any wildness with the driver. In low-scoring events, I always like a guy who’s proven he can go low four straight rounds. Matsuyama certainly fits that mold.
Longshot
Iain MacMillan: Emiliano Grillo +8000 (BetMGM)
Emiliano Grillo has quietly been playing some fantastic golf, recording four straight top 25 finishes, including a T19 at the U.S. Open, where he gained strokes in all four major areas. He also enters this week ranking inside the top 50 on the PGA Tour in both approach play and putting.
Brian Kirschner: Stephan Jaeger +7500 (FanDuel)
The German is always worth a look on courses with high driver usage. Winner of the 2024 Texas Houston Open, Jags is having a solid year on Tour. With a T3 at Sony, T6 at Mexico, T11 at Houston and T7 at Truist, he has certainly shown the ability to get close to the top of leaderboards. Stephan has two tops 10s on this course and is one he knows he can win at.
Cody Williams: Rico Hoey +9000 (FanDuel)
Brian Giuffra: Stephan Jaeger +7500 (FanDuel)
A long hitter with an accurate approach game on short-to-mid-iron shots and solid putter, Jaeger sets up well for this course, as evident by his back-to-back Top 10s in 2022-23. He’s been a bit erratic with the driver since the Truist, but that shouldn’t kill him here. I bet him to win in Mexico and he finished T6. This course profiles similarly so I’m back on him again.
First-Round Leader
Iain MacMillan: Keith Mitchell +6000 (FanDuel)
Keith Mitchell leads the field in total strokes gained in Round 1 while also leading the PGA Tour in Round 1 scoring average, recording an average Round 1 score of 67.5. It’s time for me to go back to the well on betting on him to be the first round leader at a non-signature event.
Brian Kirschner: Michael Thorbjornson +7500 (DraftKings)
Going to take a chance on this young PGA Tour Rookie. Although he is coming off injury, reports from the ground are that his wrist is feeling “great.” He also has one of the best caddies on tour on his bag this week in JJ Jacovak. I trust he can get out to a hot start and be FRL.
Cody Williams: Keith Mitchell +6000 (FanDuel)
Brian Giuffra: Cameron Champ +10000 (FanDuel)
I’m going to sprinkle a little on this flier but not break the bank. Champ is trying to regain his PGA Tour card and took a big step with a T9 at the RBC Canadian Open three weeks ago. He remains one of the longest hitters out there and has flashed some hot moments with his irons as well. Always a reliable putter, this course sets up well for his game. I don’t see him winning, but I could see him getting off to a hot start in an event he needs to make the cut at.
Prop Bet
Iain MacMillan Morikawa Miss the Cut +400 (BetMGM)
I’m going to take a huge shot on the favorite to win the event, Collin Morikawa, to miss the cut at 4-1. He has quietly played some bad golf of late, failing to finish inside the top 10 since a T10 finish at the Players Championship back in March. He’s also coming off a poor T42 finish at the Travelers Championship where he lost strokes with his irons, a red flag for Morikawa.
Brian Kirschner: Jake Knapp Top 20 +320 (DraftKings)
I personally think that this is a great score for Knapp and I trust him to find himself in the top 20 on Sunday. An elite driver of the ball coming off Top 30 in Canada, I like the fact that he is fresh and did not play either the US Open or Travelers. Knapp made the cut here and finished T31 last year. I think that he will make it into the top 20 this year.
Cody Williams: Emiliano Grillo Top 20 +260 (BetMGM)
Brian Giuffra: Wyndham Clark Top 20 +160 (Bet365)
Clark has been in the media crosshairs amidst some poor sportsmanship issues, but he got back to playing good golf last week at Travelers (T17) and this course sets up perfectly for his game. One of the longest, but least accurate, drivers on tour, there’s little penalty for spraying the ball at Detroit Golf Club. That’s great for Clark. More importantly, he gained shots on approach last week for the first time since RBC Heritage and is solid with the wedge in his hand, which it should be often this week. With two Top 20s in two appearances here, I like these odds to hit.
Winning Score
- Iain MacMillan: -23
- Brian Kirschner:-20
- Cody Williams: -19
- Brian Giuffra: -20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
