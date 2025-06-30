Rockets' 2026 NBA Finals Odds Remain Second-Best in NBA After Dorian Finney-Smith Signing
The Houston Rockets' terrific offseason continued on the opening night of free agency, as they reportedly agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith, prying him away from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Finney-Smith was one of the best wing options on the open market, and he now joins a Houston team that has Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and others as options on the wing -- or at the power forward spot -- for the 2025-26 season.
Houston's odds to win the NBA Finals skyrocketed at DraftKings after it traded for Durant, and it remains second in the odds at +750 to win the title after the Finney-Smith signing.
Only the Oklahoma City Thunder have better odds than the Rockets to win the title in the 2025-26 season.
While DFS may not be a superstar, he gives Houston some more outside shooting and depth for a team that is looking to become a true contender in the West. The Rockets were the No. 2 seed in the West last season, but they ended up losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
In the 2024-25 season with the Brooklyn Nets and Lakers, Finney-Smith averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3.
