Rockets NBA Finals Odds Soar After Kevin Durant Trade
Game 7 of the NBA Finals ended up being not the only news in the basketball world on Sunday, as it was announced that the Phoenix Suns are trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and a plethora of draft picks will be sent to Phoenix in return.
As a result of the trade, the Rockets' odds to win next year's NBA Championship have climbed. Let's take a look.
NBA Finals Odds After Kevin Durant Trade
Top 10 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Thunder +220
- Cavaliers +850
- Rockets +900
- Knicks +950
- Pacers +1300
- Timberwolves +1400
- Celtics +1500
- Magic +1600
- Thunder +1600
- Lakers +1600
As of writing this article, the Rockets now sit at +900 to win the NBA Championship, the third-best odds of all teams. If you translate the odds to implied probability, they now have a 10% chance of winning the NBA Championship with Durant on their team.
The Rockets, before the trade occurred, were sitting at sixth on the odds list at +1200, but have leapfrogged the Timberwolves, Pacers, and Knicks and now sit third at +900. Meanwhile, the Suns have dropped all the way down to +50000 with virtually no chance of making a deep run next season.
Durant is far from the MVP player he used to be, but he still put up 26.6 points while shooting 52.7% from the field with the Suns this past season. He also averaged 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He'll serve as a strong veteran leader for the Rockets and someone they can lean on during the 2025-206 season.
Houston finished as the No. 2 seed in the 2024-2025 campaign, but lost to the Golden State Warriors in seven games in the opening round. We'll now see if Durant was the missing ingredient they needed for a deep postseason push.
