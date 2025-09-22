Rockets' NBA Finals Odds Remain Unchanged Despite Fred VanVleet Injury
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet reportedly suffered a torn ACL and could miss the entire 2025-26 season.
This is a massive loss for a Houston team that made a win-now move in the offseason by trading for Kevin Durant, as it now loses a veteran point guard with championship experience. Despite that, oddsmakers at DraftKings have left the Rockets +700 to win the NBA Finals in the 2025-26 season.
VanVleet has not been an All-Star in his two seasons in Houston, but his impact on winning is undeniable. The Rockets are 79-54 over the last two seasons when FVV plays, and they are just 14-17 in the 31 games that he has missed.
While the addition of Durant should help the Rockets avoid some of the lows they had without their veteran guard, there isn't an easy way to replace FVV without a trade ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Houston could lean more on former No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard, who played sparingly as a rookie in the 2024-25 season. Still, that's a major difference than having VanVleet, who won a title earlier in his career with the Toronto Raptors.
In the futures market, Houston is behind on the Oklahoma City Thunder (+260) in the odds to win the NBA Finals next season. The Denver Nuggets (+700) are tied with the Rockets while the Cleveland Cavaliers (+850) and New York Knicks (+900) round out the top five in the latest odds.
It would be shocking if VanVleet was able to return in the 2025-26 season, so the Rockets will have to make due with their current roster unless a trade is made. Houston does have a plethora of wing players that it could dangle to bring in a stopgap at the guard spot.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
