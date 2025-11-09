Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 9
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are off to a solid 6-3 start in the 2025-26 season, but they’re set as home underdogs on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.
Houston had a five-game winning streak snapped in an NBA Cup loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, but it is still 5-3 and ranks third in the NBA in net rating through eight games.
Meanwhile, the Bucks bounced back from a loss to the Toronto Raptors with a double-digit win in NBA Cup play against the Chicago Bulls. Antetokounmpo had yet another big scoring game in that matchup, putting up 41 points on 32 shots.
Can he continue his scoring rampage against a tough Houston defense on Sunday?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this afternoon matchup on Nov. 9.
Rockets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets -4.5 (-105)
- Bucks +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -175
- Bucks: +145
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Rockets record: 5-3
- Bucks record: 6-3
Rockets vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Kevon Harris – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
- Taurean Prince – out
Rockets vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 29.5 Points (-118)
In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why Giannis is a steal at this number:
This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.4 points per game, and he’s scored at least 31 points in six of his eight games overall.
He’s taking on a tough Houston defense on Sunday, but Giannis’ usage is off the charts this season. He’s taken 20.3 shots per game and leads the NBA in field goals made per game, 2-pointers made per game and 2-point attempts per game.
On top of that, Antetokounmpo has at least 22 points in every game, falling short of this total in games where he’s taken 13 and 14 shots. In every game that he’s attempted at least 20 shots, he’s scored 33 or more points.
With the Bucks set as underdogs in this matchup, I expect a pretty heavy workload for Giannis on Sunday.
Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Bucks at home to cover the spread, as they are 4-1 against the number at home and 4-1 against the number as underdogs this season.
Houston is 5-3 against the spread this season, but the Rockets may have a tough time beating a Bucks team – with Giannis – that is No. 5 in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game. The Rockets are No. 1 in 3-point percentage, but they are dead last in the league in 3-point attempts. So, they’re accustomed to getting more of their points from inside the arc.
Houston struggled against the Spurs on Friday, who knocked down 18 shots from beyond the arc.
The expectations for Milwaukee were down this season, even though the team still has one of the five best players in the NBA. If the Bucks are catching points at home – especially in a multiple possession spread – they’re worth a look since they are a top-10 team in both offensive and net rating this season.
Pick: Bucks +4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
