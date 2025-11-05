Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
After dropping their first two games of the 2025-26 season, the Houston Rockets have won four games in a row, beating the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night by eight points.
Now, Houston is favored on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, who have lost three games in a row and suspended star guard Ja Morant for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors earlier this month.
It’s been a rough season for Grizzlies from an injury perspective as well, as Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke have all missed time with injuries. The Grizzlies need those players back if they’re going to make a push for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Can Kevin Durant and the Rockets hand the Grizzlies a fourth loss in a row?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s Western Conference battle.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets -7.5 (-110)
- Grizzlies +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -298
- Grizzlies: +240
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Space City Network
- Rockets record: 4-2
- Grizzlies record: 3-5
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Steven Adams – questionable
- Kevon Harris – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – questionable
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-184)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Durant may be a fade candidate in this market on Wednesday:
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers and shooters in NBA history, but he has not taken a ton of 3-point shots in the 2025-26 season.
Durant is averaging just five 3-point attempts per game this season while shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. He’s cleared 2.5 made 3-pointers in two of his games, but he also only has two games where he’s attempted more than four shots from deep.
That limited volume makes him hard to trust at this line, even against a Memphis team that is 25th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
If Durant isn’t going to take around five to eight 3-pointers, it makes it a lot tougher for him to finish with three-plus, especially since he hasn’t shot the lights out from deep early in this season.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Houston has rebounded from a slow start to the season, and it’s now second in the NBA in net rating (+12.0) and first in the league in offensive rating.
The Rockets have an average scoring margin of +12.7 this season, and they’re now 4-2 against the spread heading into this matchup with a struggling Memphis team.
The Grizzlies don’t match up well with the Rockets, as they’re down two key frontcourt pieces in Edey and Clarke and two key backcourt pieces in Jerome and Pippen. So, Memphis can’t take advantage of the lack of guards on this Houston team, and it may get crushed on the boards against the No. 1 rebounding team in the NBA.
Oh, and the Grizzlies are just 25th in the league in net rating and have lost three in a row.
I love Houston to win this game by a wide margin on Wednesday night.
Pick: Rockets -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
