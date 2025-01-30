Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 30
The Houston Rockets have won four games in a row and are eyeing a season sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in Memphis.
Houston holds the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this season, sitting 1.5 games up on the Grizzlies. While Memphis is having a great season, it hasn’t been able to figure out this young Houston squad, losing by two, four and 20 points in the three meetings between the squads this season.
However, oddsmakers have the Grizzlies favored on Thursday night – likely because Alperen Sengun is listed as questionable for the Rockets. Both of these teams have key players on the injury report, but if Sengun sits, Houston won’t have its starting frontcourt since Jabari Smith Jr. is still out with a fractured hand.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets +4.5 (-112)
- Grizzlies -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +142
- Grizzlies: -170
Total
- 236.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rockets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 30
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Rockets record: 32-14
- Grizzlies record: 31-16
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – questionable
- Jack McVeigh – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- Alperen Sengun – questionable
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Zach Edey – available
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 3.5 Assists (-130)
The Rockets second-year wing has been terrific for them as of late, clearing 3.5 assists in both of his recent games against Memphis and eight of his last 10 games overall.
Thompson is averaging 8.1 potential assists per game over his last 10 contests, and he’s averaging 3.7 assists per game as a starter this season.
Against a Memphis team that plays at a fast tempo, the Rockets forward should have plenty of chances to dish out some dimes tonight.
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (-105)
So far this season, Bane has failed to clear 4.5 boards in all three of his games with Houston. The Rockets are a tough matchup for any team on the glass, as they rank second in the NBA in rebounding percentage over their last 10 games (first overall) and are eighth in opponent rebounds per game.
While Bane is averaging 5.4 boards per game, he’s failed to clear this total (4.5) in seven of his last 11 games – averaging just 4.1 per game over that stretch.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
While it’s going to be tough for Houston to pull off the season sweep, the Rockets have been elite as a road underdog this season, going 6-2-1 against the spread.
Memphis has not been able to knock off Houston this season, and the team’s fast pace of play can be worrisome against an elite defense. Despite leading late in the last matchup between these teams, the Grizzlies turned the ball over a bunch down the stretch.
Bane had a big scoring game in that matchup, but Houston was able to take him out of the game by face guarding him in the final quarter. Does that happen again on Thursday?
The Grizzlies
Despite ranking seventh in defensive rating, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the league in opponent points per game. Houston is fifth. If Houston can dictate the pace of this game down the stretch and force Memphis to play in the half court again – it has the advantage.
Sengun’s status will matter, but I will take the points with the Rockets as they look to win a fifth straight.
Pick: Rockets +4.5 (-112)
