Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 1
The Houston Rockets will play their first back-to-back of the 2025-26 season on Monday night against the Utah Jazz, who they also faced on Sunday afternoon.
Houston ended up winning that matchup in dominant fashion, as the Rockets were 12.5-point favorites and easily covered in a 129-101 victory.
Now, these teams will run it back in Utah, where the Jazz have been pretty solid overall, going 5-6 this season – despite yesterday’s loss.
The Rockets entered Sunday’s action with the best against the spread record on the road in the NBA, and they’re looking to build on their impressive road record on Monday.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s rematch between these Western Conference foes.
Rockets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets -12.5 (-105)
- Jazz +12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -650
- Jazz: +470
Total
- 233.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rockets vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 1
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, KJZZ
- Rockets record: 13-4
- Jazz record: 6-13
Rockets vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant 25+ Points (-136)
Durant was elite on Sunday against the Jazz, scoring 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, knocking down three of his four attempts from beyond the arc.
The Houston star should be able to duplicate that game – and potentially get a few more looks – against his Utah defense that is 27th in the league in defensive rating and dead last in opponent 3s made per game.
Durant is averaging 24.6 points per game, but he’s scored 25 or more in seven of his 15 appearances. I think he’s worth a shot on Monday night.
Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
On Sunday, I shared why Houston was a great bet on the road against this Jazz team, and I don’t think much changes on the second night of a back-to-back after the Rockets easily covered.
The Rockets are now 9-1 against the spread on the road, and they rank second in the NBA in net rating (+12.0).
While Utah is hanging around .500 as a home team this season, it hasn’t exactly beaten anyone of note. Utah is just 2-10 against teams that are .500 or better, and its most impressive home win is either against the Chicago Bulls or the Phoenix Suns.
As long as the Rockets still play the majority of their top rotation players on Monday, they should roll to an easy win.
Pick: Rockets -12.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included).
