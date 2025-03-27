Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 27
The Houston Rockets just keep on winning, and they have a real chance to finish in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference – a huge step forward for such a young team.
On Thursday, the Rockets are heavily favored on the road against the Utah Jazz, who have their sights set on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
With Utah in full tank mode, can the Rockets continue to gain ground for the No. 2 spot in the West?
Let’s break down the latest odds, player props and my game prediction for this Western Conference contest.
Rockets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets -12.5 (-110)
- Jazz +12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -700
- Jazz: +500
Total
- 228 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Space City Network
- Rockets record: 47-26
- Jazz record: 16-57
Rockets vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- David Roddy – out
- Reed Sheppard – out
- Nate Williams – out
- Steven Adams – questionable
- Amen Thompson – questionable
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- John Collins – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Lauri Markkane – out
- Micah Potter – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Rockets vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Green OVER 23.5 Points (-120)
This is a great matchup for Rocket guard Jalen Green, as the Jazz are just 29th in the NBA in defensive rating and have struggled to defend anyone over their last 10 games. Utah has been blown out in three straight games, allowing over 120 points to Cleveland, Boston and Memphis.
Green is in the middle of one of his patented scoring streaks, dropping 23 or more points in seven of his last eight games. He’s cleared this line in six of those games, averaging 25.5 points on 20.4 shots per game during this eight-game stretch.
If his usage remains that high, Green should have no problem clearing this line against Utah tonight.
Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m laying the points with Houston tonight:
This season, Houston has thrived as a road favorite, going 11-8 against the spread while posting an average scoring margin of +8.8 points in those games.
On Thursday, the Rockets are massively favored against the Utah Jazz, who are sitting players like Lauri Markkanen and John Collins in this matchup. Utah is in full tank mode, and its last few games are a major indicator.
Utah has lost by 37, 29 and 22 to playoff teams in Memphis, Cleveland and Boston. The Rockets fall into that category, and they’ve dominated under .500 teams this season (28-11) overall.
Over their last 10 games, the Rockets have the fourth-best net rating in the NBA (+10.5) while posting an impressive 9-1 record. Over that same stretch, Utah has the worst net rating in the NBA (-13.1) and has won just one of nine games.
Pick: Rockets -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
