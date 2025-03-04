Rockets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have a chance to get to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night when they take on the Houston Rockets.
A win and a Milwaukee Bucks loss would move the Pacers to the No. 4 seed in the conference, and they are favored at home in this matchup.
Houston is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday after losing against the Oklahoma City Thunder (in OKC) on Monday. The Rockets have been a little banged up as of late, especially guard Fred VanVleet, as he missed yet another game on Monday. Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Dlllon Brooks all sat on Monday as well.
Here’s a breakdown of the Rockets-Pacers odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night.
Rockets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets +3.5 (-112)
- Pacers -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +130
- Pacers: -155
Total
- 231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Indiana, Space City Network
- Rockets record: 37-24
- Pacers record: 34-25
Rockets vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Quenton Jackson – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – doubtful
Rockets vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Green OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
Jalen Green may be undervalued on Tuesday night, as he’s made at least three shots from beyond the arc in six of his last eight games.
While Green shot just 1-for-5 from 3 on Monday, he’s still shooting 36.0 percent from 3 since Feb. 1 on 8.9 attempts per game. In addition to that, Green has cleared this prop in 10 of his last 14 games.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Aaron Nesmith OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-120)
Indiana forward Aaron Nesmith missed a ton of time earlier this season with an injury, but he’s been back in his usual role as of late, and it’s led to some big games on the glass. Nesmith is averaging just 3.7 rebounds per game, but he had five or more boards in five of his last six matchups.
He is a solid pick on Tuesday night.
Rockets vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
After Sengun, Brooks, VanVleet and Thompson sat on Monday night, bettors are going to want to pay close attention to Houston’s injury report on Tuesday.
The Rockets have struggled on the second night of back-to-backs this season, going 5-8-1 against the spread.
Meanwhile, Indiana enters this game at 11-8-1 against the spread as a home favorite, and it’s in the mix for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Rockets have lost back-to-back games and are just 5-5 in their last 10, ranking 15th in the NBA in net rating over that stretch. Indiana is in the top 10 in the league in net rating over that stretch, and I think the Pacers’ offense could make things tough on a banged up Houston team.
If VanVleet (ankle) sits, the Rockets could be in trouble. They’re just 7-8 in the 15 games that the veteran guard has missed this season.
Pick: Pacers -3.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
